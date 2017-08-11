Back to the Classroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of No_Limit_Pictures Book

Returning to the classroom as an adult—whether to finish up those last few credits, earn a graduate degree, or jump-start a new career through certificate programs—is a big step. You most likely have a whole list of questions ranging from concerns over cost to whether or not you can fit classes into your busy life.

The good news is Minnesota’s colleges and universities offer more options than ever before for returning and nontraditional students.

We asked experts from around the region to respond to some of your most pressing back-to-school questions.

Will I have time for this?

This is one of the top concerns among would-be adult learners, says Brother Robert Smith, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota’s chief academic officer and vice president for the Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs.

“When it comes to work-life balance at Saint Mary’s, most courses are offered one night a week for eight weeks,” says Smith. “Such a schedule allows adult learners to work while they pursue their education and maintain their busy lives.”

Sara Kellogg, director of continuing studies at Concordia University, St. Paul, encourages adult learners to hone their time management skills and realize they won’t be in school forever. “There are some things that you will have to give up for the time being,” she says. “There will be sacrifices that you need to make in the short term, but they will pay off in the long term.”

Can I afford to go back?

Most institutions are intentional about working with adult students to come up with budget-friendly solutions.

Ron Anderson, senior vice chancellor of academic and student affairs at Minnesota State, reminds returning students of the availability of federal and state funding.

“Minnesota has one of the strongest state grant programs that supplements the Pell grants for students whose incomes are high enough so they don’t qualify for the full Pell, but still have significant financial need,” he says.

Teresa Ipina, director of campus academic support at The College of St. Scholastica, St. Paul, encourages returning students to explore all options for funding before labeling college too expensive.

“Students may not be aware of financial resources available through federal and state financial aid programs, institutional awards, or, in some instances, employer tuition assistance,” she says.

Is this investment worth it?

“People are willing to make the investment in college, but they want to know if it will pay off,” says Greg Steenson, associate dean of admission and market development at St. Catherine University.

It’s hard to calculate an exact ROI, but data suggests higher education does pay off: A 2017 College Board study shows a typical bachelor’s degree holder will earn about 66 percent more over 40 years than those with only a high school diploma.

Beyond earning potential, college is also about positioning for the future.

“A lot of the jobs of the future haven’t even been created yet,” says Anderson. “So part of that return to school is not only gaining skills that are applicable to the current workforce needs, but also learning how to adapt and prepare for those things that aren’t yet in existence.”

Am I too old?

“Whether pursuing baccalaureate or advanced degrees, you’re never too old and it’s never too late to go back to school,” says Smith.

Age can be a hurdle for adult learners who don’t want to feel out of place. To counter this, St. Catherine University built its College for Adults around the idea that adult students have different needs than their younger counterparts.

“We’ve done this to very intentionally honor the experiences of our adult learners and signal to the university and the wider world that we’re about supporting and lifting up that community,” says Anne Weyandt, dean of the College for Adults at St. Catherine University. “For us, it’s really saying we are going to be purposeful about serving adults. We want to create community.”

Do I have to start from scratch?

“When people feel they’d have to start all over again, we help them understand that their previous collegecredits and experiential learning can count toward completing their degree,” says Smith.

Each institution will have its own methods for assessing prior learning, like credit for on-the-job experience.

“For many students, particularly those who have been in the workforce for a fair amount of time, there are good pathways to earn credit by demonstrating they’ve already obtained the competencies that are taught in those courses,” says Anderson.

Is this program a good fit for me?

“The different iterations of this question usually get at the fact that [learners] are feeling ‘stuck’ or ‘inspired,’” says Susie Eckstein, director of open enrollment at the University of St. Thomas’s Executive Education Opus College of Business. “For those who are stuck, they want to get into adifferent job/career, but need some additional skills or knowledge to leverage in making the switch. For those who are inspired, it is often the case that they recently moved into a different role, took on additional responsibilities, or are likely doing so in the near future. They are feeling motivated and are looking for some help to continue moving forward.”

St. Thomas, for example, assigns a staff member to manage each program and guide students through the process—“from initially considering the program, all the way through completion,” says Eckstein.

Is now the right time?

That’s different for every adult learner, says Steenson. “The right time to go back is whenever it’s right for you.”

But don’t hesitate to test the waters. “If you’re not sure a program is right for you, there are many opportunities to take a class or two, and then decide if you want to move forward with a complete degree,” says Lara Roy, director of continuing education at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. “Also, if you already have a degree, you might consider a shorter program like a professional certificate, which allows you to utilize your experience and put it toward an educational credential.”

For those looking to go the certificate route, executive education options at St. Thomas do not carry as much of the financial burden or time commitment as a full-fledged degree program, but students still get the opportunity to learn from instructors with both research and professional experience in their respective fields. “Executive education is a great and accessible way to continue to learn,” says Eckstein. “These programs do not have previous academic requirements as many graduate degrees do and can be completed pre-graduate degree, post-graduate degree, or instead of a graduate degree.”

Who will help me succeed?

“Concordia’s entire enrollment management and student support systems have been designed to support our adult learners,” says Kellogg. “Oftentimes, they are doing research or homework at midnight on Friday or Saturday night. If they have a question, they want to have someone available to help them, and we are able to provide support when they need it.”

St. Catherine University is among the institutions that strive to deliver a cohort model for peer support during college and beyond.

“The cohort model of instruction is significant for adults, and provides both obvious and less obvious ways forstudents to be supported and be successful,” says Weyandt. “They learn from one another and support one another, they build that sense of community within the larger adult learning community.”

Going back to college as an adult is a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be an insurmountable one. “It’s all aboutmeeting students where they are to get them where they want to go,” says Steenson.