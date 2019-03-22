Ask a Zookeeper

× Expand Lucas Tangelson at the Minnesota Zoo

Q: How did you decide to become a zookeeper?

A: I’ve always loved animals. I was fortunate to grow up in an area where I could see a lot of wildlife.

Q: What do you have to study?

A: You have to take a lot of science classes in school. It doesn’t hurt to take some literature classes, either, because you might get called on to write an article (well, you are writing an article!) or to write a science paper.

Q: What are the highs and lows?

A: The highs are when you’re able to breed and reproduce species. Right now we have a sloth with a baby. When she was pregnant, we had to make sure she and the baby were healthy. When the baby is born, and you know you did everything right, that’s always a high point. The low points are when you lose these animals to some illness, or when they go to another zoo. You get attached to them, so it’s always hard to see them go, even if you know they’re going to a nice place.

Q: What’s your average day like?

A: No day is the same, which is kind of why it’s fun to be in a zoo. Typically, in the morning we make sure the animals all get fed their breakfast, then we clean up their habitats, and we do a lot of enrichment. That’s where we put things in the exhibit for them to find, like food.

Q: Like finding food in the wild?

A: Exactly. They have to kind of work for it rather than just handing it to them on a platter. While they’re in their habitats, we clean the holding areas in the back and prepare their food for the next day.

Q: What else do you need to know?

A: Zookeepers have to know their animals. Exotic animals, for their own safety, don’t show that they’re sick. If they did, another animal who wanted to eat them would notice it. So observation skills are a big plus. When we can tell if an animal is not feeling well, we can call the vet in.

Red Panda

Q: Tell me about the red panda and how you decided on her habitat.

A: We brought Min in from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Ideally, she would do well outside. Minnesota is a good state for red pandas because they actually prefer cold weather. So it would be nice to eventually have her outside. There is a red panda habitat in the zoo’s master plan, it’s just a matter of finding the money to build it. In the meantime, she’s inside in a nice habitat where she can be up high and climb.

Q: Can you interact with the animals?

A: For the most part, we do. We have some tapirs. They’re big, 600-pound animals, but we actually can go in with them and, with a deck brush, make them lay down on their side and basically go into a trance. We can go in and draw blood while they’re fully awake! We’re using a natural behavior of theirs by brushing a sensitive spot on their side where the baby, when it wants to nurse, will nuzzle the mom.

Lucas, 11, is a sixth-grader at International Spanish-Language Academy in Hopkins. He loves animals and wants to be a zookeeper when he grows up.