Ambassadors of Hope and Inspiration

The phone rings. It’s your child’s doctor and they have news no parent ever wants to hear…

Kids with cancer demonstrate courage, patience and resilience every day. At Pinky Swear Foundation, these kids are called All-Stars. When a parent hears the devastating news of a childhood cancer diagnosis, their world is turned upside down. Pinky Swear supports All-Star families across Minnesota and beyond through their cancer journey so they know they are not alone.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and this year Pinky Swear Foundation is launching its new All-Star Ambassador program. Several All-Stars from around the country will be honored to help share their cancer journey and Pinky Swear’s mission from the heart. All-Star Taylor from the Twin Cities, MN is the first-ever All-Star Ambassador and has an incredible story to share…

At age 3, Taylor’s parents noticed their bubbly and upbeat little girl wasn’t growing at as they were expecting. Taylor felt sick to her stomach all the time. Her worried parents took her to numerous doctors for answers.

After altering her diet, she still wasn’t growing. Finally, one of her doctors ordered an MRI and Taylor and her family received the worst news—she had a brain tumor. Taylor’s whole life was uprooted to Florida in order to receive the highly specialized treatments and surgery needed to remove the tumor. She went through all of this not once, but twice when the tumor returned at age seven. During this trying time, Taylor’s family of five received support from Pinky Swear Foundation through our All-Star Fund for a mortgage payment. Once Taylor was healthy enough, they also experienced a memorable All-Star Weekend for quality family time outside of a hospital.

Now cancer-free, Taylor has made it her mission to help other kids battling cancer. “I want to help them, because I know where they are,” she shares. “I know what they’re feeling.” Taylor knows her unique story helps her to relate to children going through the same fight she went through.

Taylor has also become an extremely active member of Pinky Swear Foundation’s Youth Leadership Council, working with other youth to share the mission to help kids with cancer and raise crucial funds to help even more families. She uses her creativity to personally raise support for Pinky Swear Foundation by making and selling orange and blue bracelets and root beer floats.

Taylor isn’t just an All-Star Ambassador. She is an ambassador of hope for thousands of other kids on their own unique cancer journey. She is an ambassador of inspiration for millions of kids around Minnesota and beyond to give back to the community and support those when they need it most – right now. Since 2003, Pinky Swear Foundation has helped more than 16,000 kids with cancer and their families in Minnesota and around the country. Learn more about how you can support Pinky Swear Foundation’s mission of helping kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support at pinkyswear.org.