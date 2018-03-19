3 Nonprofits Founded by Minnesota Kids

× Expand Abbie Nelson and Pia Phillips photograph by Kory Kevin Reckinger; Maria Keller photograph by Hanna Voxland; Mandi Simon by Jason Playe 3 Kid-Founded Nonprofits

Kids want to help. But, when you’re young, it can be difficult to even find a place to volunteer. I’ve met four Twin Cities kids/teens who saw issues in society that they wanted to change. So, rather than just volunteering for some other organization, they made their own.

Lifelong friends Abbie Nelson and Pia Phillips both got diagnosed with chronic diseases in their early teens—Abbie was 13 when she found out she had Type 1 diabetes. At 14, Pia got sick with Hodgkin lymphoma. During their lengthy hospital stays, they noticed that while many people donated toys and volunteered to play with the little kids, not much was being done for the teens. So, the two Blake students took it upon themselves to change that. They pack backpacks with meaningful and useful things like notebooks, blankets, and Pabby the stuffed penguin, and hand them out to teens in the hospital. Since 2015, they’ve handed out more than 3,000 packs!

How to get involved: I volunteered to pack backpacks with Pia and Abbie and it was truly amazing. We wrote a personal note to go inside each pack saying a few things about ourselves and asking fun questions. pabspacks.org

Orono High School junior Maria Keller was just 8 when she started Read Indeed. She was wondering why some kids didn’t read as much as she did. When her mom explained that some kids simply didn’t have books, she thought that was terribly unfair. So Maria started collecting books to donate to low-income kids. Her original goal was to donate 1 million books. Now, at 17, she has more than doubled that.

How to get involved: I donated a lot of my old books to Read Indeed. You could also organize a book drive at your school or volunteer to sort books at the Read Indeed warehouse in Hopkins. readindeed.org

Imagine you were a kid and your family couldn’t afford to give you a birthday party, much less presents or even a cake. This thought bothered Mandi Simon so much that she decided to do something about it at just 7 years old. With her mom’s help, Mandi, now a freshman at Visitation, started Simon Says Give, which throws parties for families in need and hands out a “Birthday in a Box” including a gift, cake mix, frosting, plates, and napkins. They have chapters in Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, and Massachusetts, and have expanded to issues such as school supplies and hunger relief.

How to get involved: You could help pack birthday boxes or organize a “birthday drive” to donate items for the boxes, like blankets or books. simonsaysgive.org

Oscar Wolfe is a seventh grader at Hopkins North Junior High. For more stories of kids doing great things, checkout Oscar’s blog, thatisgreat.co.