102 Things to Do With Your Kids in the Twin Cities

Welcome to your family field guide to the ultimate urban exploits and expeditions. From where to go to play with molten glass, to how and why to take a tyke to a 21-plus rock show, to a swath of awesomely audacious bring-the-kids dining (and drinking!) destinations, these are some of the gnarliest and most unlikely ways for your brood to bushwack our urban jungle.

Choose adventures from these categories and get out there to earn your badge!

Dynamos crave action. Snowshoe or bowl your way to earning a Dynamo badge with your little athletes and daredevils.

Explorers are insatiably curious about traversing the natural world and engaging with the science that drives it. Delve into these science-fun, island-hopping adventures in the Twin Cities to get your Explorer badge.

Enthusiasts aim to attain and hone assorted skills, trades, and all the talents our urban environs afford. Earn your Enthusiast badge by attending guitar or circus school—then reward yourself with a donut.

Bon vivants are true pursuers of arts and culture, well-rounded consumers of the finest and most novel family experiences in the Twin Cities. Find the cities' best bubble tea or go marketing to score a Bon Vivant badge.

