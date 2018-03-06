10 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Whole Family

× Expand Photo courtesy of Visit St. Paul A family decked out in green for St. Patrick's Day.

Break out the lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Bagpipes, kilts, and a whole lot of Celtic pride make the St. Paul St. Paddy’s parade absolutely hatchet (that’s Irish for brilliant). The parade starts at Wacouta Street in St. Paul and ends at Rice Park. March 17, 12 p.m. Free. visitstpaul.com

Celebrate St. Paddy’s and the revamped Nicollet Mall. The Minneapolis parade features floats from families and organizations all across the Twin Cities—decked out in all green, of course. Want to march alongside the floats? Kids participating in the Wee Leprechaun contest can show off their Irish duds and walk with their families in the parade. March 17, 6:30 p.m. Free. mplsstpats.org

Looking to avoid the wild St. Paddy’s bar scene on your day of fun with the fam? Understandable. This performance from Willow Brae in Faribault should be much more chill. Andrea Stern and Laura MacKenzie come together to play relaxing Scottish and Irish tunes on Celtic harps, wooden flutes, and smallpipes. And the vocal cords, of course. Tickets are $12 to $21. March 17, 7:30 p.m. Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault, lauramackenzie.com

This family-friendly show features the O’Shea Irish Dancers, led by Dublin native and Eurovision competitor Cormac O’se. Traditional Irish accordions, flutes, and fiddles will have you step-dancing in your seat. Tickets are $22.50 to $42.50. March 17, 7:30 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, fitzgeraldtheater.org

Learn the basics of traditional Irish folk dancing with music from the Twin Cities Ceili Band. Don’t worry about your two left feet—you’ve got the luck of the Irish on your side. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (17 and under) and adults 60+, and free for children under five. March 17, 7–10 p.m. Celtic Junction Arts Center, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul, thecelticjunction.com

37th time’s the lucky charm—this celebration of Irish culture has been fun for the whole family since the 1980s. Check out traditional Irish cuisine, music, crafts, drafts (parents only), and all the Irish step dancing you could ever want. Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for kids 6–12 and seniors 65+. Kids five and under are free. March 17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, imda.com

Corda Mór—which is Irish for “great heart"—brings their Edina studio’s 100-plus students to Mall of America for an afternoon of high kicking and bouncy, spiral-curled hair extensions. Catch one of four performances on Friday: 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 16. MOA Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com

Wear your green gear while you utilize your green thumb. This month, the PlantMaker Studio series at the Arboretum features all things basil—learn how to bolster your immune system and your kitchen skills using the power herb. Kids can decorate a pot and plant some basil to take home. It's free for members and non-members with paid Arboretum admission. Saturdays and Sundays through March 31, noon–4 p.m. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, arboretum.umn.edu

Spend your St. Patrick’s Day among the lions and tigers and (polar) bears, oh my! The Como Zoo’s All Things Green Weekend will feature family games, craft stations, and special Zookeeper and Gardener talks. March 17 also marks the opening of the Spring Flower Show, so be sure to stop and smell the tulips blanketing the Conservatory’s Sunken Garden. March 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org

Kick back with a $4 green brewski while the kids bowl. Or if you’re in the mood to treat yourself, try one of their Guinness floats—the dark Irish stout is poured over house-made gelato and tastes like how finding a pot of gold feels. Bowling is $10 per person, per hour. Pinstripes, 3849 Gallagher Dr., Edina, pinstripes.com