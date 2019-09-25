Just Wondering: How Important is a Post-Race Massage?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
Runner gets post-race massage
After months of putting my body through the ringer, the first thing I want to do after crossing the finish line is reach for a juicy burger and beer and then stagger over to the couch. The line for the massage tables can be long and winding–is getting one after a run something you would consider a must-have? Or just a restorative nice-to-have?
An hour-plus wait for a post-race massage may seem daunting at first brush, but there’s a lot of ROI in those 15 to 20 minutes: the benefits will extend well into the coming week. “Done right through the athlete’s clothing, it’s a big-picture massage where we don’t stop and linger in any spots but rather administer an overall flushing that helps the body decongest from all the exercise it did,” says Joanie Holst, massage therapist and associate professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University. In other words, a hyper release of toxins. Holst says she’s regularly told by participants that they can climb stairs much more easily within a matter of two to three days post-race.
But if you happen to skip the massage table, there’s still hope for relief. If waiting in line is out of the question, try to book some time with a massage therapist within three to five days of the race finish. “We recommend getting a massage within the two-hour window of your race finish for optimal benefits, however, there’s something to be said about getting a maintenance massage later in the week,” she says. The body will be busy processing the work it did in the race, and a maintenance massage will assist the recovery of the tissues by lengthening and broadening them.