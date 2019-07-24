Just Wondering: Are Products Sweetened With Honey Healthier?

Lately I've been seeing packaged foods and condiments at my grocery store with labels like "sweetened only with honey"—from ketchup to salad dressing, and even bread. Are these better options than products with other sweeteners?

"Some people consider maple syrup and honey to be natural sugars, but when they are added to foods with the purpose of making them sweet, they are considered added sugars. Maple syrup and honey are typically less refined than other added sugars and also contain some minerals and other nutrients. However, I wouldn't recommend choosing them over other sweeteners. They are a poor source of nutrients compared to fruits, vegetables, legumes, and other whole foods. They are loaded with sugar, and I'd recommend trying to reduce overall sugar intake, whether that's from maple syrup, honey, or white sugar."