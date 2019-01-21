Your Bathroom, Your Way

× Expand Home and Remodeling show 2019 bathroom

Full-service remodeling company Minnesota Rusco wants to equip Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show attendees with the possibilities that exist within their very own sink/basin/storage combo.

“We’re going to be showcasing three different vignettes that fit every budget,” says Angela Kohout, events marketing manager. “We want everyone to see that no matter what your space, size, or style calls for, we can match you with a bathroom remodel.”

In reimagining the bathroom space, the vanity should be considered first and foremost: Once the sizing is locked in, the look and feel of it often set the tone for the remaining fixtures and accessories.

“We’re seeing a lot of grays, charcoals, and silvers, not in the sink itself, but in the countertops and vanity finishes,” Kohout says.

Those who want to make more of a statement are working in bold colors, like a sage green or nautical blue. “Oftentimes, people work those types of colors into their accessories, but if you’re feeling adventurous, there’s always the option of incorporating a pop of color instead of just opting for the usual wood grain,” she adds.

Other vanity styles trending right now: sleek design and clean lines for a contemporary look, and lots and lots of storage.

“We have a lot of toiletries to store, so we’re seeing cubbies in the vanity or pull-out drawers, much like you’d see in today’s kitchen,” Kohout says.

Visitors will get the bonus of entering a home improvement giveaway—one lucky winner will be on the receiving end of a full bath or home remodel for up to $50,000.