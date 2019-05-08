Yardbird Launches New Teak Collection

The cozy and sleek Winnie series is the latest creation by the sustainable outdoor furniture company.

Honey hues and clean lines characterize “Winnie,” Yardbird’s newest outdoor furniture collection. Winnie is the first series by Yardbird to feature a natural teak wood construction and finish, which lend the pieces a warm elegance and durability. The tropical hardwood’s golden complexion pairs perfectly with the two available Sunbrella fabric cushion colors: a crisp cream and deep navy.

As always, environmentally-conscious Yardbird kept sustainability at the core while developing the new collection. Winnie, like its nine other collections, is 100 percent recyclable.

When it comes time to retire a piece, Yardbird allows customers to bring it back to be repurposed. Products within the Winnie collection include a sofa set, a side table, an ottoman, a loveseat set, a dining armchair, a 9-piece dining set, and a 7-piece dining set. 

Read more about the Yardbird brand here, as reported last year by Madeline Nachbar. 8215 MN-7, St. Louis Park, yardbird.com, 877-927-2846