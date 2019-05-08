Yardbird Launches New Teak Collection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Yardbird. Yardbird "Winnie" Dining Set 7-piece dining set.

Honey hues and clean lines characterize “Winnie,” Yardbird’s newest outdoor furniture collection. Winnie is the first series by Yardbird to feature a natural teak wood construction and finish, which lend the pieces a warm elegance and durability. The tropical hardwood’s golden complexion pairs perfectly with the two available Sunbrella fabric cushion colors: a crisp cream and deep navy.

As always, environmentally-conscious Yardbird kept sustainability at the core while developing the new collection. Winnie, like its nine other collections, is 100 percent recyclable.

When it comes time to retire a piece, Yardbird allows customers to bring it back to be repurposed. Products within the Winnie collection include a sofa set, a side table, an ottoman, a loveseat set, a dining armchair, a 9-piece dining set, and a 7-piece dining set.

Read more about the Yardbird brand here, as reported last year by Madeline Nachbar.