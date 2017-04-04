Yardbird Furniture Opens in St. Louis Park

Add outdoor furniture to the growing list of reasons St. Louis Park is a destination for home furnishings. Yardbird Furniture opens this week, specializing in wicker furniture built to withstand a Minnesota winter. The new company created by father and son Bob Dillon and Jay Dillon will focus on selling direct to consumer—both online, and with the added benefit of the showroom for the instant gratification of local shoppers.

The Dillons are not new to outdoor furniture—it was after years selling to big box stores that they say they realized the market is very skewed. “Everyone has the same experience; it’s so expensive, it’s hard to transport home, and there are so many options,” Jay says. So he and his father started developing their own line and decided to cut out the middleman to keep prices competitive.

Yardbird offers complete sofa sets and chaise lounges featuring a folding mechanism that allows for easy storage. The resin wicker is made to stand up to the elements.

No advance orders are necessary when you shop the warehouse—pieces can be taken out on the spot. Delivery is also available.

Check out the new warehouse showroom while they have special promotional prices during their first two weekends, April 7-9 and 14-16. Patio weather is coming!

Yardbird Furniture, 6501 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park, 877-927-2846, yardbirdfurniture.com