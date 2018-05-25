Where to Shop for Antiques in Minneapolis

× Expand Illustration by Ali Mac Roadmap illustration.

For the past four decades, this retail hub in Fulton has literally had the corner on local antique shopping. The busy cross-section at 50th and Xerxes commands shoppers of all ages, from longtime loyal buyers to millennials who are just as interested in staking a claim on the Stickley sideboard for their first house. Over the years, customers have ebbed and flowed, but today business is bustling, says Sandy Gooley, whose mother was one of the founders of Loft Antiques, which opened more than 40 years ago. Stores here don’t turn over as often, and existing shops are expanding—three stores enlarged their footprints just this past year. Tucked among the antique shops are several other home stores to make a day of it.

4944 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls., 612-455-0250, huntandgatherantiques.com

What you’ll find: Customers are invited to “Come on in, and find your prize,” meaning oversized letters, taxidermy, costume jewelry, postcards, oddities, vintage signs, books, plants, dishes, and all manner of anything you might see in a natural history museum.

Don’t miss: A new room opened toward the back of the shop with even more treasures.

3022 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-922-4200, loftantiquesmpls.com

What you’ll find: More than a dozen dealers offering pedigreed furniture, estate sale goods, and thrifted pieces.

Don’t miss: The labyrinth of rooms downstairs with more vendors.

3018 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-929-2025, clarabelvintage.com

What you’ll find: Beautifully carved and inlaid furniture, plus accessories and art.

Don’t miss: The shop regularly updates its photo gallery online to check out the latest inventory.

A Rare Bird

3016 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-707-0514

What you’ll find: An eclectic assortment that includes gorgeous cast iron garden pieces and gilded furniture straight out of Miss Havisham’s house (sans the dust and cobwebs!) alongside modern and midcentury pieces.

Don’t miss: If you’re on the hunt for something in particular, be sure to chat up the friendly owner Kelly Wallace, who keeps an eye out for her customers.

3006 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-922-9227, bellagalleria.net

What you’ll find: Quality consigned and estate sale furniture of all styles and from all eras.

Don’t miss: Pieces are marked down depending on the length of time they have been in the store.

3011 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-2400, gallery360mpls.com

What you’ll find: Art, tabletop, gifts, jewelry, and more from dozens of artists.

Don’t miss: Regular art show openings and receptions.

3101 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-926-9147, michaelslamps.com

What you’ll find: Rows and rows of lamp bases and shades, including some antiques.

Don’t miss: Specialty bulbs and distinctive finials.

3107 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-924-0809, nashframe.com

What you’ll find: Custom and ready-made frames, art, and gifts.

Don’t miss: Extensive antique natural history prints and maps, plus modern Minnesota art by local artists.

