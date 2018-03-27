What To Expect From This Year's Garden Theater Stage

× Expand via Shutterstock Garden with waterfall

That breath of fresh air and extra skip in your step taking you by surprise? Chalk it up to the energy of the Home + Garden Show! The Garden Stage area is on the showroom floor this year, near the Feature Gardens and the Garden Market.

“Flowering shrubs, blooming plants, and a delightful water garden will be gracing the stage, where attendees can enjoy presentations sponsored by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society (MSHS) on a wide range of garden topics,” says Rose Eggert, CEO of MSHS. “We’ll have experts show you how to create a water feature, grow your own gourmet mushrooms at home, and use native plants in your garden.”

MSHS will also have an extensive variety of bulbs and other bare-root plant material for sale in the Garden Market. Vendors in the Garden Market will have unique garden art on display along with books, garden gloves, tools, and other accessories to help make this your best gardening season ever.

“People are finding new and creative ways to bring the garden to their decks and patios, even growing vegetables and edibles in pots,” she says. “It’s called ‘container gardening,’ and it’s one of the hottest trends of the season.”

Pond King, a sponsor of the Garden Theater, is passionate about water-focused elements for the garden.

“We want to show you that creating natural environments [within your garden] like water features can be fit to any size space,” says Justin Weist, owner of Pond King Water Gardens and dual sponsor of the Garden Stage.

Within the Garden Theater, cyclamen from Bailey’s Nurseries and shrubs from Wagner’s Greenhouses and Garden Center will be on display.

