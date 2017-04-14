West Elm and Prevolv Open New Showroom

West Elm is no longer just a favorite for home furnishings. Prevolv, a Twin Cities–based commercial furniture dealer, is partnering with West Elm to open a 4,000-square-foot showroom in St. Paul featuring goods from West Elm Workspace with Inscape, the company’s office furnishings collection.

“We’re excited to offer the Minneapolis and St. Paul markets West Elm Workspace’s solutions for the ever-changing work environment," says Tim Paradis, vice president of sales at Prevolv. "Crafted with intelligent design and functionality, the collection creates a more residential feel that has become increasingly sought after for today’s workplace."

The collection’s 160-plus designs aren’t just for large companies—many pieces work for home offices and small spaces. They include homey sectionals and coffee tables for midday work breaks, sleek desks and office chairs, unique storage solutions, and updated carpets and textiles. Because, well, isn’t it so much easier to be inspired to work when you’re sitting in an industrial-chic cubicle or office?

West Elm Workspace Minneapolis/St.Paul Showroom, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. for the public and by appointment for trade, 2635 University Ave. W., Ste. 120, St. Paul, 651-645-2055, westelmworkspace.com