Welcome to the Fun House

× 1 of 10 Expand Photographs by Spacecrafting × 2 of 10 Expand Peel-and-stick arrow decals are playful but not permanent. × 3 of 10 Expand Juxtapositions are at play in the dining room, where gray grasscloth-covered walls soften white-painted millwork. The aged pine trestle table and tall ebony ladder-back chairs mix with the midcentury-style fishbone chairs, and the Moooi pendant lamp “is like a little halo in the room,” designer Lucy Penfield says. The Last Supper art is from an MCAD sale. × 4 of 10 Expand The challenge of a long, narrow living room with multiple pass-throughs meant the large sofa and coffee table had to be balanced by slim profiles of the chairs and table on the other side of the room. × 5 of 10 Expand The music room has traditional pieces like the daybed and leather wingback chair mixing with cowhide carpet tiles and a fluffy piano bench. × 6 of 10 Expand Penfield’s team played with scale in the powder bath with the giant floral wallpaper and sleek sconces. × 7 of 10 Expand The master bath was part of the master suite that Clairmont Design + Build imagined in the unfinished attic space. × 8 of 10 Expand Bedrooms and baths continue the modern-mix vibe, starting in the guest room. × 9 of 10 Expand Style and function unite in the upstairs playroom where a graphic accent wall comes by way of a French wallpaper line that derives its influences from Scandinavian and Japanese designs. The rug is commercial-grade, formed by 24-by-24-inch hexagon tiles that are glued into a random placement. × 10 of 10 Expand John and Sarah Biondi with their children, Johnny, 2, and Eve, 3. Prev Next

It started with the yellow sofa. The deep-seated frame and down-filled cushions answered John and Sarah Biondis’ wish for a “cuddle couch,” while the Dijon mustard shade perfectly married the couple’s seemingly at-odds design styles. “He wants something edgy, and she likes to shop vintage,” says interior designer Lucy Penfield. “When we picked the sofa, we knew that ’50s gold gave her the nod of vintage [and the color’s] angsty yellow would give him something a little edgy.” In the end, the sofa illustrates the highly personal vibe they worked to create—a little bit of urban for him and a little bit of romance for her—in the Biondis’ 1900 Victorian home in Kenwood.

The Biondis say they’re lucky to have found their home a couple of years ago, after first living in a loft at International Market Square (prior to having kids) and a stint in Golden Valley. Sarah, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Burnet, first spied the house and the couple didn’t hesitate to make an offer. It was everything they wanted: an older home with tons of architectural character, and the location was killer—just blocks from Lake of the Isles to one side and walkable shops and restaurants on the other.

Yet, when the couple and Penfield’s team first met at the house near the beginning of their collaboration, John and Sarah wanted anything but predictable décor. Penfield recalls John, who is a creative director at the agency SapientRazorfish, saying “‘We don’t want this house to be cookie-cutter. We aren’t cookie-cutter.’”

And although Sarah and John’s personal style preferences are different (“John always goes for these really wacky things, and it’s great, but I’m a Realtor and I’m always thinking resale!” Sarah says), they are completely aligned about their overall goal: “We want it to be approachable. We want our kids to be able to live in the house,” Sarah explains. Adds John, “We wanted our house to be stylish and fun.”

The resulting hybrid is colorful and mod meets classic and comfortable—with an edgy, unexpected twist around every corner. Art, displayed salon-style in the living room, has been collected over time from MCAD events, estate sales, and from local and regional galleries. Color comes in balanced doses—where walls are covered in graphic wallpaper, furniture is largely neutral, and where white walls simplify paneled millwork, painted furniture and graphic art and accessories stand out. It’s all a playful yet grownup mix that is anything but predictable. “When I come home, this place makes me happy,” John says. “It feels like us.”

Interior designers: Lucy Penfield and Stephanie Lalley, lucyinteriordesign.com // Building Contractor: Clairmont Design + Build, clairmontbuilders.com