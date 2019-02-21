Water Features are on Display on This Year's Garden Stage

× Expand Water Feature

Our 11,000 lakes may still be iced over, but the water is whirling around the Home & Garden Show, anxiously awaiting the return of warm weather. Lush greenery and outdoor water features dominate this year’s Garden Stage, giving you a glimpse into the outdoor trends you can incorporate in your own backyard.

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society (MNHS) has a lineup of speakers who’ve got the skinny on everything from feng shui gardening to pollinator education and the basics of backyard chickens. “We are so pleased to offer the industry’s best for gardeners needing guidance and inspiration this time of year,” says Lara Lau-Schommer of MNHS. “From soil health to gardening with goats, we’ve got the topics covered, and there’s sure to be one here just for you!”

This year’s water features from Pond King Water Gardens keep with the simplistic and bold home trends popping up all over. “We’re using bigger boulders and outcroppings to create something modern,” says owner and founder Nick Needham. “Water features are becoming more and more popular, and we want to show people how they can transform their own lots.” Needham will be dishing out pro tips on how to add fountains, ponds, and more to your yard.

