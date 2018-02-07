Walls that Wow: From Walleyes to Wildflowers

× Expand Photos by John Haynes

Print artist Robin Ann Meyer has amassed some 150 designs in her collection of colorful patterns that range from damasks and botanicals to geometrics and paisleys. These designs take form on Meyer’s sophisticated line of silk scarves, peel-and-stick wallpaper (available on her website, robinannmeyer.com), and her custom-printed wallcoverings launched last fall exclusively at Hirshfield’s Design Resource Showroom in Minneapolis.

You moved to the Twin Cities from New York several years ago for your husband’s job here as a forensic psychiatrist. Then you spent two years developing your designs. Where did you find inspiration?

Meyer: Mostly travel and my everyday surroundings. My husband is Indian and we go there once a year. The “ethnic” group in my print library is inspired by different architecture that I’ve seen in Jaipur, including the City Palace and the Amer Palace. Everything there is so ornate and beautiful and decorated from head to toe. India is full of prints. Locally, I love the Bachman’s floral displays in downtown Minneapolis. And I’d never heard of walleyes before I moved to Minneapolis—but so many people fish here, how could I not be interested? My walleye print has turned into one of my most popular. I also have prints that were inspired by frogs and turtles that are native to the Midwest.

How would you describe your color palette?

Meyer: Bright. I love color field artists, including Helen Frankenthaler and Morris Louis. For my peel-and-stick line, I work with an interior designer from my hometown, and she keeps telling me I have to tone things down and add more beige and neutrals.

How do you turn what you see into something people can put on their walls?

Meyer: I take a lot of photographs, and then I draw and paint the patterns. I love using India ink and watercolor paints on rice paper or watercolor paper. Then I scan my drawings and transfer them to a program called NedGraphics, which is a textile design software that is amazing because you can keep the texture of the original art. When a customer places an order, I digitally print it in my studio in the Casket Arts Building. It usually takes about a week to complete an order.

Are there wallpaper companies you love?

Meyer: There are a ton. Cole & Son is a classic. On the more adventurous side, I like [Scottish design studio] Timorous Beasties—its bird prints are amazing.

Nuts and bolts question: How did you turn all this creative energy into an actual business?

Meyer: When we first moved to Minneapolis, I freelanced. My husband suggested that since I spent so much time developing product lines for other companies, I could do it for myself. But I had no clue how to run a business. So I worked with SCORE Minneapolis, which is a nonprofit that helps small businesses and entrepreneurs get started. They helped me learn the business skills I needed—all the stuff artists don’t know. I also met with interior designers from the Junior League of Minneapolis—I’m a member—and that led me to Hirshfield’s, which wanted my entire print library. Our plan is to introduce new categories every six months. I just finished a new group called “Prague” and am working on another based on succulents.

Which designs do you hang in your own home?

We are still renting, but I’m pregnant and our baby is due in April and we are hoping to move in the next year. I have plans to put it everywhere when we get a house. I’m afraid I’ll go overboard.

See Meyer—as well as other locals who add "wow" to the Twin Cities design scene—in our annual HD 100 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design coming out in March.