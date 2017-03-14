Styled by Victory

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson

Victory's home-styling and staging services began easily enough: People kept asking the owners for help.

“They’d buy various things at different stores and were frustrated about how to get the look they wanted at home,” says the store’s co-owner Susan Blankenship.

So Blankenship, along with co-owner Lisa Clarke Balke, decided to help. They suggest clients come to their store first, so the team can get an idea of his or her style and favorite items in the shop. Then, the client can make an appointment for Balke and Blankenship to come to their home, armed with boxes of Victory merchandise, to create dream spaces.

The duo will bring whatever the client thinks they need, and mix and match with items they already own. Balke and Blankenship don’t typically add furniture, but are happy to bring barware, mirrors, wall art, pillows, vintage books, vases, and much more. The client can decide if they want to buy any of the Victory items used, or simply take the styling advice to heart with what they currently have.

The Victory team usually works with people who have recently moved or are taking on redecorating projects, and they have done everything from completely redesigning four rooms to simply helping someone decide where to hang artwork. No matter the project’s size, the goal is always clear: to make the place look like home.