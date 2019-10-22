Home Style: Universal Design

× Expand Photographs by Chad Holder Universal Design

As Target marks the 20th anniversary of its famous designer collaborations—what Time magazine called “the democratization of design”—Bob Thacker can’t help but look back to the beginning. Then a VP of marketing at Target, Thacker introduced the company to the idea through products designed by the late starchitect Michael Graves.

Plans for the 2,500-square-foot home include Graves's trademark oculus windows, a barrier-free main level, easy-to-reach kitchen appliances, and a standing-seam steel roof in his signature color, blue. Northfield Construction Company was the builder. Salvaged items, including a soapstone countertop from a science lab and tiles made in the early 20th century by Arts and Crafts tile artisan Ernest Batchelder, personalize the kitchen. The couple worried about what the Michael Graves Architecture & Design architects, including Tom Rowe—who saw the project through after Graves's death in 2015—would think of their interest in repurposing old materials. "They said, 'Michael lived in a repurposed warehouse with old things,'" Thacker says. "He embraced all architecture." A whimsical light fixture Thacker made out of whisks exemplifies the couple's love of repurposing used and everyday objects. Bob Thacker and Karen Cherewatuk insisted on wide passageways and an accessible bath for their house. The design works no matter your physical situation or life stage. "If you've got a parent pushing a kid in a stroller and carrying a bag of groceries, this house is easy," Cherewatuk says.

So it made sense for Thacker, now a consultant, and wife Karen Cherewatuk, an English professor at St. Olaf College, to build the last home Graves had a hand in designing. But accessibility wouldn’t only be about price. The new Northfield home is also accessible regardless of physical ability. Cherewatuk says, “This was an opportunity to say, ‘You can build a middle-class home that is beautiful and include all the features you would ever need for a changing life.’”