Home Style: Universal Design

Photographs by Chad Holder
Universal Design
As Target marks the 20th anniversary of its famous designer collaborations—what Time magazine called “the democratization of design”—Bob Thacker can’t help but look back to the beginning. Then a VP of marketing at Target, Thacker introduced the company to the idea through products designed by the late starchitect Michael Graves.
1 of 4
Plans for the 2,500-square-foot home include Graves’s trademark oculus windows, a barrier-free main level, easy-to-reach kitchen appliances, and a standing-seam steel roof in his signature color, blue. Northfield Construction Company was the builder.
2 of 4
Salvaged items, including a soapstone countertop from a science lab and tiles made in the early 20th century by Arts and Crafts tile artisan Ernest Batchelder, personalize the kitchen. The couple worried about what the Michael Graves Architecture & Design architects, including Tom Rowe—who saw the project through after Graves’s death in 2015—would think of their interest in repurposing old materials. “They said, ‘Michael lived in a repurposed warehouse with old things,’” Thacker says. “He embraced all architecture.”
3 of 4
A whimsical light fixture Thacker made out of whisks exemplifies the couple’s love of repurposing used and everyday objects.
4 of 4
Bob Thacker and Karen Cherewatuk insisted on wide passageways and an accessible bath for their house. The design works no matter your physical situation or life stage. “If you’ve got a parent pushing a kid in a stroller and carrying a bag of groceries, this house is easy,” Cherewatuk says.
So it made sense for Thacker, now a consultant, and wife Karen Cherewatuk, an English professor at St. Olaf College, to build the last home Graves had a hand in designing. But accessibility wouldn’t only be about price. The new Northfield home is also accessible regardless of physical ability. Cherewatuk says, “This was an opportunity to say, ‘You can build a middle-class home that is beautiful and include all the features you would ever need for a changing life.’”
1 of 5
Entry
Thacker and Cherawatuk’s love of reuse is evident right from the entry, where the door was salvaged from an old mansion in Minneapolis’ Kenwood neighborhood. “It was perfect because it was a big door and it had the right lines,” Thacker says. “It’s classic, but it’s contemporary.” The surrounding wainscoting had a previous life, too, in an Arts and Crafts-era rectory in White Bear Lake. “The Graves team was wonderful at taking our found objects and incorporating them into the overall design,” Thacker says. “As a result, we have a new home that doesn’t feel like it is all new.”
2 of 5
Living Room
“What’s important about this room is the light coming in,” Cherewatuk says, noting Graves’ signature ocular windows facing north, south and west. “If you’re in the kitchen doing dishes and look out, it looks like a Japanese painting of pine trees,” Thacker says. “It’s perfectly framed and it’s very peaceful.” The dining table was milled from a maple tree on the home site that, to the couple’s disappointment, had to come down. “We tried to design the house around the tree but the lot wasn’t big enough.” Thacker says. “So we call this our Shel Silverstein table—remember [the famous children’s book] The Giving Tree?” Thacker says.
3 of 5
Fireplace
The living room mantel is repurposed from an Arts and Crafts home in Minneapolis and, as with the kitchen backsplash tile, was made by Arts and Crafts artisan Ernest Batchelder. “This might overstate things, but I think it’s true: Batchelder was to tile what Tiffany was to glass,” Thacker says. He and Cherawatuk found some of the tile online and some at a shop in Grand Marais. “We bought everything we could get our hands on,” he says.
4 of 5
Bathroom
Graves touches in the master bath include cabinet hardware the couple found on eBay. “They call these the taco handles,” Thacker says. “They’re really cool and kind of timeless.” Another form of timelessness takes shape across the room, where a “wheel-in” shower has a wide opening and no curb—something Cherewatuk, whose late daughter, Helen, used a wheelchair for half of her life—knew they’d include in the plan from the start. Another feature, however, was a revealing decision that came later. “We learned was that the smaller the tile on the bathroom floor, the more likely one’s toes are to grip it,” Cherewatuk says.
5 of 5
Graves’ high-end housewares for Alessi, including the tea set shown, paved the way for the more affordable and prolific line at Target. The photo on the wall is by well-known Australian-born photographer Anne Geddes. “I went to New Zealand and Australia and worked with her,” Thacker says. “I asked, ‘Can we buy one of your pictures?’ and she said, ‘I don’t sell them.’ Then, a year later, this arrived in the mail.”