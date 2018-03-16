Twin Cities Architect Carries on the Family Legacy

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by John Haynes Architect Toby Rapson at the Bodega Ltd. project he is designing. He’s shown on a rocker designed by Ralph Rapson. × 2 of 6 Expand Ralph Rapson, shown with his wife and Toby’s mother, Mary. × 3 of 6 Expand The original Guthrie Theater. × 4 of 6 Expand The original Guthrie Theater. × 5 of 6 Expand Toby Rapson’s Loll Designs rocking chair. × 6 of 6 Expand Riverside Plaza. Prev Next

As Ralph Rapson’s son, was it almost a given that you’d take up architecture?

I grew up in the business. There are rink rats and gym rats. I was a drafting-room rat. I’ve been working in architecture since I was about 12, and I went to the University of Minnesota and was licensed about 35 years ago. If you’re good at architecture, it’s hard not to do architecture.

Your dad is known for modern local landmarks like the original Guthrie Theater and Cedar Square West, now Riverside Plaza. Did you grow up in a modern home?

That’s a funny one. My father was known as a modernist, but we lived in a classical home with two-story Greek columns in Prospect Park. He converted the interior into a modern house, though, and he built an all-glass cabin. He didn’t want the cabin to be like his city house—he wanted something as far from it as possible.

Your dad’s projects spanned the world, even including U.S. embassies and consulates in cities like Copenhagen. What was his favorite project?

His favorite was probably Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for the Deaf in St. Paul, which has since been torn down. He enjoyed that one so much because the parishioners were deaf. It had to be a very small church and it had to have really good sightlines. When it was done, everyone slapped him on the back.

What about your work—what’s your favorite project?

My father used to always say his favorite project was the one he’s working on, so that’s sort of my fallback. I just did a little remodeling for Mixed Blood Theatre. I did theaters with my dad, too, and I’ve done a lot of work for nonprofits.

The architectural profession now extends to your son, Lane, right?

Yes. I tried to talk him out of architecture, but I couldn’t do it. He’s now in Manhattan and one of the lead architects of a 55-story building at Hudson Yards. It’s unbelievable hearing stories about trying to fit these buildings in over subways and utilities and existing buildings.

Furniture runs in your family, too, with Loll Designs, Leland International, and Blu Dot licensing and reproducing some of your dad’s designs. That branch of your business—Rapson Inc.—actually goes back to the 1940s and ’50s, right?

Yes, it’s a takeoff of my father’s furniture store in Boston, which never did incredibly well, because people thought of it as more of a museum. It was one of the first modern furniture stores in the country. My mother’s favorite client to walk in was Eartha Kitt.

