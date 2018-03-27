TV Host Jason Cameron on How to Achieve Man Cave Bliss

× Expand Designer Jason Cameron

From synthetic turf in the lawn to an open-concept kitchen to a speakeasy-style man cave, Jason Cameron’s home improvement projects run the gamut. He’s at the show to share his favorite tips.

How did growing up in the woods of Upper Michigan influence your career? From a young age, I started working with my hands. My brothers and I were outside all the time in the woods. We had no choice but to work with wood—it’s how we heated our house. We cut trees down, cut them apart, and stacked them. From a young age, I had a passion for working with my hands and woodworking. It’s had a lot to do with where I am today.

You’ve built hundreds of man caves, but do you have a hideaway of your own? I’m building a walk-in humidor, because I’m a cigar guy, and a walk-in wine cellar. Also, a big theater room, because I’m a techie guy and occasionally an Xbox guy, so I like to have my own space for that. I’ve been into fitness all of my life, so the other half of my basement is my gym, which is my church. Then the other half is the theater room and cigar area.

What are your favorite pro tips for DIY projects? Plan, plan, plan. I like to over plan, so I can see every possibility. Even if there is a surprise—which there almost always is—you’re prepared for it. Next, be realistic with what you’re trying to do. I think a lot of people tend to get overwhelmed because they had these big ideas, and did not spend enough time to think them through. You need to be realistic with what you’re trying to achieve.

How do you stay on budget when your dreams run wild? Most of the money you’re going to spend, in any project, is in labor. The more work you can do yourself, the more money you can spend on the things you want. I highly recommend adding a contingency above and beyond your budget. Put in a contingency that you’re not going to touch unless you need to—because, trust me, 90 percent of the time, you’re going to need it.

What are your landscaping tips for Minnesota’s extreme climate changes? Don’t plant a fig tree! Ask local nurseries a lot of questions because they’re usually the best local source for indigenous plants: which ones will do well once they’re established and can handle the seasons. You have to be choosy, do research, and have to plan. There’s a large deer population in my area, and no hunting—so deer are out of control. They’ll eat everything—like a $30,000 landscape you’ve just planted. If you’re going to spend that kind of money on something in your landscape, spend some time doing research on it.

What’s your last piece of wisdom? There’s no bigger satisfaction than actually building something with your own two hands. At the end of the day, it’s about really taking a challenge and doing something you’ve never done before, and getting that thrill of doing it.

