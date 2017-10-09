Trend Alert: Charcoal and Blush

Blush bedding
Go all blush in the bedroom by varying textures, from grass cloth walls to quilted and cotton bedding. Sink in with quilted shams and coverlet. Silken Solid Bedding (starting at $28/shams, $194/duvet), by Pine Cone Hill, from The Boutique by SW, International MarketSquare, 275 Market St., Ste. 287, Mpls., 612-822-2700, scherpingwestphal.com/theboutique
Fashion forward
Dress windows in draperies straight off the runway. Norite in oxide fabric ($179/yard), by Calvin Klein Home, also from Kravet
Luxe upholstery
Give a sofa some sex appeal in this rich fabric. Santianes in onyx ($178/yard), by Gastón Y Daniela, from Kravet, IMS, Ste. 222, 612-321-9122, minneapolis.showroom@kravet.com
Subtle pattern
Iridescent lines for graphic shapes. Shambala Silk wallpaper in Drift ($274/yard), by Stark, from Hoffsommer et cie, IMS, Ste. 262, Mpls., 612-375-0046
Tailored profile
A classic silhouette blends with traditional and modern. Ginkgo Mid Back Lounge Chair ($1,936), by Davis Furniture, from FuseStudio, IMS, Ste. 265, 612-345-4833, fusempls.com
On trend
2018 color of the year, Black Flame by PPG Paints
Lighten up
Antique Candle Light by Hirshfield's Paints. See this blush paint in real life on the walls at Grand Cafe in Minneapolis. grandcafemn.com
Go dark
Add drama underfoot. Hand-knotted Persian rug (call for pricing), from Woven Arts, IMS, Ste. 235, 612-370-4444, wovenarts.com
Touch of blush
These IKEA DINERA dishes, starting at $2.49, are a steal.
Some showrooms at IMS are open only to the trade, but check out IMS's design connection buying service to help with your purchase: 612-338-6250.