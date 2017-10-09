Trend Alert: Charcoal and Blush

Blush bedding

Go all blush in the bedroom by varying textures, from grass cloth walls to quilted and cotton bedding. Sink in with quilted shams and coverlet. Silken Solid Bedding (starting at $28/shams, $194/duvet), by Pine Cone Hill, from The Boutique by SW, International MarketSquare, 275 Market St., Ste. 287, Mpls., 612-822-2700, scherpingwestphal.com/theboutique

Fashion forward

Dress windows in draperies straight off the runway. Norite in oxide fabric ($179/yard), by Calvin Klein Home, also from Kravet

Luxe upholstery

Give a sofa some sex appeal in this rich fabric. Santianes in onyx ($178/yard), by Gastón Y Daniela, from Kravet, IMS, Ste. 222, 612-321-9122, minneapolis.showroom@kravet.com

Subtle pattern

Iridescent lines for graphic shapes. Shambala Silk wallpaper in Drift ($274/yard), by Stark, from Hoffsommer et cie, IMS, Ste. 262, Mpls., 612-375-0046

Tailored profile

A classic silhouette blends with traditional and modern. Ginkgo Mid Back Lounge Chair ($1,936), by Davis Furniture, from FuseStudio, IMS, Ste. 265, 612-345-4833, fusempls.com

On trend

2018 color of the year, Black Flame by PPG Paints

Lighten up

Antique Candle Light by Hirshfield's Paints. See this blush paint in real life on the walls at Grand Cafe in Minneapolis. grandcafemn.com

Go dark

Add drama underfoot. Hand-knotted Persian rug (call for pricing), from Woven Arts, IMS, Ste. 235, 612-370-4444, wovenarts.com

Touch of blush

These IKEA DINERA dishes, starting at $2.49, are a steal.