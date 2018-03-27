Tiny Homes To Love

× Expand Tiny Homes - Home and Design Show 2018 “Spruce” by Woody Log Building System/Tiny Log Cabin Industries

The demand for tiny homes has grown beyond the modest size of the tiny homes themselves, and has inspired builders and designers to be even more creative. If we’ve learned anything during these past three years, it’s that some of the best things come in small packages.

“Spruce,” Woody Log Building System/Tiny Log Cabin Industries

cabintek.com • Square feet: 300 • (Oconomowoc, WI)

Have you ever dreamed of building that luxurious log cabin on the edge of Lake Vermilion—without the hefty price tag? A tiny cabin could be the warm, cozy solution. It comes in a box, ready to build on a concrete slab, wooden deck, or skids, or to attach to the side of your existing home—think guest or mother-in-law suite—which creates a rustic retreat without the road trip.

Tiny Solar House, Minnesota Renewable Energy Society

mnrenewables.org • Square feet: 144 • (Minneapolis)

Cutting back on unnecessary space is part of a tiny home lifestyle, but energy conservation is also important. This year, get inspired by a tiny house that’s using four types of solar power (passive, photovoltaic, hot water, and heat). Homes of all sizes benefit from harnessing the forces of nature.

Utopian Villas

While tiny homes can be up to 200 square feet in livable space, park homes are as large as 400 square feet. The only four-season builder in the park home market, Utopian Villas (UV) homes are created with 24-inch-thick insulated floors, which keep homes cool in the heat of July and toasty in the frigid temps of January. Styles of homes range from rustic to modern.

Utopian Villas has a new way to view park home models this year. Visitors will have full access to models with the latest in virtual reality goggles. Wind your way underneath the vaulted ceilings and cedar beams, into the spa showers, and on either end of the two-sided fireplaces—without leaving the showroom floor. Just strap on those virtual reality headsets and enter the (tiny) virtual world.

