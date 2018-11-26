Check Out: Timber & Tulip's New Showroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Timber & Tulip

Three years ago, Brianne Boettner left her corporate job feeling burnt out and ready to pursue her true passion: designing and creating natural, modern furniture that pushes boundaries and makes a statement.

Since then, the former financial controller has been honing her design aesthetic and fine-tuning the fabrication process. The next step of her dream comes to fruition this Thursday, November 29, when Timber & Tulip hosts its grand opening celebration at its first showroom and workshop in the west metro.

In the 5,000-square-foot space in St. Louis Park, Boettner will continue to craft high-quality furniture for every room of the home—such as tables, credenzas, kitchen islands, and more—made from rare and sustainably sourced wood slabs from across the country. Each custom piece, known for its originality, flare, and bold take on midcentury charm, features dramatic lines and daring cuts.

"I strongly believe that Timber & Tulip offers a furniture experience that does not yet exist anywhere in the Twin Cities, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone," Boettner says.

Join the party this Thursday, November 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served while you peruse Timber & Tulip's collection. 7500 W. 27th St., Building C, St. Louis Park, timberandtulip.com