These Twin Cities Restaurants are Interior Design Goals

About once a week, designer Abby Jensen of James Dayton Design answers an e-mail from someone wanting to know the paint color in The Lynhall’s fireplace room. (Answer: Raindance 1572 by Benjamin Moore.) “We wanted it to feel residential so people felt at home here,” Jensen says. Inspired by European food halls, the Minneapolis restaurant’s Ambleside Room features a long wall of open and glass-fronted cabinets with Willful Goods’ wooden bowls, pottery by Holly the Potter, and other local and American-made pieces that are available for purchase. thelynhall.com

It’s not possible to talk about restaurant design that feels like home without shining a light on Ann Kim’s Northeast Minneapolis jewel, Young Joni. Kim worked with Los Angeles designer Milo Garcia to create the warm, communal gathering space that she wanted to emulate the feeling of being in her mother’s kitchen. A generous communal table invites guests to linger in and among bartenders and cooks while they work. Walnut shelves are lined with clay and copper pots, and Kim shopped thrift stores to find the mismatched vintage plates. In the back bar, Morris & Co. wallpaper is paired with thrifted furniture for a cozy, Up North cabin vibe. youngjoni.com

Hai Hai owner Christina Nguyen sourced a patchwork of tropical wallpapers, including one of our faves from Pierre Frey’s Jungle & Maya collections, and, in the restroom, Christian Lacroix’s Parati depicting tumbling fruits. “The inspiration was southeast Asia—we wanted it to be tropical like Vietnam,” Nguyen says. haihaimpls.com

Salty Tart owner Michelle Gayer worked with designer Liz Gardner to create the light-filled café in Lowertown. The elegant mix includes luxe details like the amber velvet banquette, brass shelves, and a corrugated wood-wrapped counter. saltytart.com

Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour is like being transported to a chic Parisian bistro, from the gleaming white surfaces to the Provençal blue accents. bellecourrestaurant.com

