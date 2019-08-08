The Wow Factor

× Expand Photos by Spacecrafting Dining Room Interior designer Heather Peterson reupholstered the homeowners’ inherited Danish teak dining chairs with vinyl seats and a navy fabric that’s picked up in the papier-mâché chandelier.

The story is a familiar one: A young family settles into the urban neighborhood of their dreams, then a dozen years later, the rooms begin to get a bit snug. That’s what Interior designer Heather Peterson’s clients experienced when they settled on moving to a newer home in Linden Hills. They loved the size and location, but not the finishes. Yet the couple couldn’t justify renovating the 2008 house. Instead, Peterson refreshed rooms with attention-grabbing style statements. “Our main strategy was to employ some bold choices to detract from the fixtures the homeowners didn’t love,” she says.

“The homeowners like a strong, clean color palette—what I call ‘real’ colors—so nothing muddy or diluted. To temper all that bright color, we added wood and rustic elements.” —Heather Peterson, Interior Designer

× 1 of 6 Expand The living and dining rooms share an open space, so Peterson used the same navy printed draperies on opposite walls to draw them together. × 2 of 6 Expand Create Energy A pair of Paule Marrot framed butterfly prints, hanging on opposite walls in the living room, inspired the home’s bold new color palette. The green love seat’s contrasting, navy-striped backing adds to the fun factor. × 3 of 6 Expand Wrap the Room To liven up the plain walls and neutral Roman shades in the office, Penguin Library book-cover wallpaper packs the visual punch. “The color and whimsy just screamed my clients’ name,” Peterson says. The blue-checked Capel rug from AJ Maison picks up the paper’s playful style. Peterson says she imagined mixing the orange and pink from the wallpaper when she chose the muted wool fabric that covers the Lee Industries banquette from Francis King. The rustic table tempers the color. “The table is strong and sculptural, and the iron base adds depth,” she notes. × 4 of 6 Expand Accent with Impact The all-white kitchen, which had been recently renovated by the previous owners, needed some life. Red metal barstools channels the vibe set by the green metal chairs in the office. The Roman shades’ Josef Frank Citrus Garden fabric by Schumacher “does the design heavy lifting in the space,” Peterson says. × 5 of 6 Expand Mix High and Low Peterson customized the Anthropologie draperies by having them tailored into panels and hanging them from custom rods by Union Place in Excelsior. × 6 of 6 Expand Vary the theme In the master bedroom, Peterson toned down the color, but still continued threads introduced downstairs, such as the butterflies, framed above the bed, which are more delicate than their bold counterparts in the living room. Muted coral, navy, and neutrals play out in the bedding and accessories. Prev Next

Interior design: Heather Peterson, Heather Peterson Design, 730 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-834-2752, heatherpetersondesign.com