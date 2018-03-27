The Latest Trends for Your Backyard

× Expand Outdoor space

Visit the expansive Backyard Lounge for outdoor furniture and landscaping trends, including an emphasis on outdoor kitchens.

Furniture for All Seasons

“Minnesotans want furniture that can be left outside all year,” says Jeff Hickman at Plants and Things USA. “Our furniture will not fade over decades of use, and the hardware will not rust.”

Made from recycled milk jugs, the furniture looks and feels like wood, and it can withstand the elements without maintenance—as in, no staining or paint touchups. You can customize the color and style of each piece, which can be made with fade-resistant fabric.

Landscaping Trends

Craig Palmer, owner of Outdoor Innovations, continues to see homeowners opting for pavers instead of concrete in high-traffic areas. Installed one by one, pavers do take more time to install and are more expensive up front, but they withstand wear better than concrete.

“Swimming pools are becoming more popular once again,” Palmer says. “So having a paver pool deck is the ultimate in a long-lasting backyard.” Traditional brown-tone pavers create a chic contrast to sparkling blue pools—add dark green landscaping to polish the look.

Add pavers to an outdoor kitchen or bar area to create a warmth that stark concrete can’t.

