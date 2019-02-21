The Bold and the Beautiful

× Expand Kelli Kaufer

Kelli Kaufer, the HGTV and DIY Network designer and Home & Garden’s Main Stage maestro, is bringing back the oldies (but goodies) this year: Show-goers can expect a tone-setting space shrouded indramatic greens and blacks, and juxtaposed with subtle vintage vibes.

“Because I’ve always been attracted to bold prints, I want to show you how to incorporate that into a space so it’s not overpowering,” says Kaufer. One of those ways will be through the coupling of jewel tones and blingy accents with throwback pieces you might find at Grandma’s, all sourced from ProSource Wholesale.

“I’m working in vintage looks to show people how to get those pieces into their spaces,” she says. “Maybe they have heirlooms that they want to keep in the family, but they don’t know how to make it work.” This year, Kaufer is working with Eye Candy REfind, a boutique in Hastings that modernizes old furnishings.

These contrasting trends allow a lot of room for flexibility and personalization, Kaufer says. “People want to create a space that reflects who they are. They don’t want the space down the street,” she adds. Pay Kaufer a visit at the show for more styling tips to help bring your Pinterest board to life in your home.

