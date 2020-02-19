The Barking Lot

× Expand Dogs with a doghouse

You’ve heard of a dog house, but what about a dog chateau?

As part of this year’s new Barking Lot exhibit, Hoffman Weber Construction will be showcasing its elaborate designs fit for the royal furry friend in your life.

Past chateau models incorporated trendy reclaimed barn wood, paid homage to architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and even featured a peeing dog fountain atop a rooftop pool.

Mike Sample, the general manager of Hoffman Weber, says that engineering typical exterior house materials into a dog house has a novel appeal. “Nobody wants to look at a wall with siding on it, but a really cool dog house with siding on it? That they want to look at.”

Among its eye-candy offerings, the exhibit will feature a canine-size replica of a man’s upscale Forest Lake home. Although you can’t take the mini-mansions home with you, Hoffman Weber will be raffling off a few decked-out dog houses.

After you ooh and ahh, stick around for some more pooch-centered partying: dog treats and human treats will be available, and you may even run into some furry friends along the way.