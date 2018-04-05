Target Launches New Home Brand Opalhouse

× Expand Photo courtesy of Target. Target Opalhouse Home Preview

Spring-fever-havers, rejoice: Target’s new Home collection, Opalhouse, is bringing major spring vibes to the table, and the floor, and the walls. The collection, which drops April 8th, features bold colors and rich textures designed to add eclectic touches to your home decor. There are over 1,300 pieces in the line, so no room has any excuse to be left unfurnished. Starting Sunday, shoppers can find everything from bright floral bedding to wooden ceiling lights to peacock-emblazoned shower curtains.

Items are priced between $1.99 and $499.99, but most sit around the $30 mark. Pineapple-printed peel ‘n stick wallpaper for 30 big ones? Yes, please.

Check out some of our favorites, or view the full lookbook and prepare for the Target run of a lifetime.

× 1 of 5 Expand Glass Tapered Candle Holders, $12.99 each. × 2 of 5 Expand Lory Pouf in Neutral, $49.99 × 3 of 5 Expand Canary Floral Peel and Stick Removable Wallpaper, $29.99 × 4 of 5 Expand Cactus Ceramic Cookie Jar, $19.99 × 5 of 5 Expand Panther Oversize Lumbar Throw Pillow, $24.99 Prev Next

