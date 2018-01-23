The Upcycle Challenge at Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show Gives Back

× Expand Photo courtesy of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Two chairs with before and after signs on them.

Getting creative with materials by giving new life to an old item is gratifying. It also means one less usable item out of the landfill and, for the Upcycle Challenge, proceeds that directly support the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build the quality of life, health, and prosperity of the seven-county metro region through the production and preservation of homeownership.

Several local partners have been recruited to repurpose a pre-loved piece of furniture provided by Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement outlet where revenue sponsored the building of six Habitat homes in the Twin Cities last year alone. Artists will be armed with Valspar paint, fabrics, and their own creativity.

“From end tables to chairs, and lamps to oddities, artists will be supplied with a typical assortment of what ReStore receives via donation from the local community every day,” says Pete O’Keefe, senior operations manager of the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore. “We would like to get the message out that ReStore is open to the public and always has low-cost furniture and raw materials that fall right in line with the Pinterest-inclined and DIY crowd.”

ReStore diverts an average of 940 tons of building materials from landfills every year by taking in donations (both used and new) of cabinets, furniture, appliances, lumber, lighting, and more—similar to what you would find at big-box building material stores.

Each of the handcrafted, repurposed items will be auctioned off at the show with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the ReStore.