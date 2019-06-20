Tailor Made

× Expand Photos by Spacecrafting Dining Room Interior designer Renée LeJeune Hallberg worked with the homeowner to reimagine furniture she already owned. The dining room chairs were reupholstered and refinished in a darker shade to match the new table by Iatesta Studio, which has an iron base and a rift sawn white oak top with a smooth and glossy ermine finish. Overhead, a chandelier coordinates with the adjacent wall sconces, all from Visual Comfort. The painting above the fireplace is by Valerie Grondin from Veronique Wantz Gallery in Minneapolis.

In fashion, adding just the right accessory—a scarf, shoes, a handbag, jewelry—can make the outfit. The same can be said of our homes. Case in point: the elegantly dressed condo interior designer Renée LeJeune Hallberg of RLH Studio created for her client in Wayzata.

The moment you step inside the jewel box of a foyer, there’s an undeniable style statement made with a black lacquered door, graphic patterned tile, and the gold credenza topped with bold modern art. The architecture is classic but the finishes and accessories have sophistication with some edge. Hallberg had no trouble zeroing in on the vision and vibe of the space. “This is a client who knows what she likes, and she added a lot of value because of her sense of style,” Hallberg says.

That tradition with a twist flows throughout the 3,200-square-foot condo, which the homeowner, who works in commercial real estate and splits her time between Minnesota and Florida, finds restful. “I don’t like a different color scheme in different parts of the space. I like one room to fall into the next, to carry one theme throughout the home.”

Housed inside a nine-unit building overlooking Lake Minnetonka, the condo was under construction when the homeowner bought it. Hallberg worked with builder John Kraemer to place character-adding millwork throughout, including coffered ceilings in the living room and board-and-batten in the dining area.

Though the color palette is monochromatic, the design is far from simple or plain. Contrast is key—in bold and subtle ways. The foyer’s dramatic look unfolds down a hallway that opens to a bright kitchen. In the living room, contrast comes from black window trim. “If those windows were white, that room wouldn’t be as stunning,” Hallberg says. “The trim adds character, weight, and dimension.”

Shades of lavender show up on airy fabrics in the master bedroom, and gold is the glamorous touch, from custom-painted framed mirrors to faucets, hardware, and lighting.

But the pièce de résistance awaits in the dressing room. Gleaming finishes, backlit shelves, and Swarovski crystal details make the shoes and handbags look like the irresistible pastries in Bellecour’s bakery case. Ooh la la, indeed.

“It’s timeless, it’s classic, it’s sophisticated. There’s a touch of glamour, and that is a reflection of the client. —Renée LeJeune Hallberg, interior designer

× 1 of 11 Expand Hallway A Panache Designs mirror from Scherping Westphal, a piece long coveted by the homeowner, found its place as the centerpiece at the end of the hallway. Wall sconces by Suzanne Kasler for Visual Comfort illuminate the Iatesta Studio credenza from Holly Hunt. × 2 of 11 Expand Living Room The gold-framed art hanging on the wall behind the Theodore Alexander sofa in the living room is something the homeowner previously owned. Hallberg channeled the art’s graphic design and striking contrast into the condo’s design, from black-painted interior doors that pair with brass hardware to furniture and accessories. “Art has to be so personal,” Hallberg says. “A lot of times, the homeowner has something that we can start with, and I can build off of that.” × 3 of 11 Expand Kitchen Cabinetry custom-designed by RLH Studio provides ample space for the homeowner’s formal dining china, with a floating quartzite buffet nestled in between. The gold hardware from Nob Hill and a mirror panel inlaid with antique rosettes from France “really make the whole piece sing,” says Hallberg. × 4 of 11 Expand Dressing Room Constructed with assistance from builder John Kraemer & Sons, the master bedroom closet could be mistaken for a chic boutique, down to the three-way mirror and center island. But it’s the lighting that has the biggest impact. Hallberg says scale and wattage were just as important as the design when it came to choosing the focal point, a Swarovski chandelier that strikes the perfect balance between effectively brightening the space and casting a warm, inviting glow. × 5 of 11 Expand × 6 of 11 Expand Master Bedroom In the master bedroom, a white-on-white color scheme allows for the softer aesthetic Hallberg was going for. A Lori Weitzner coverlet adds texture to the bed, supported by a headboard re-upholstered in linen fabric. Embroidered pillows by Manuel Canovas and a lavender chaise lounge—another newly reupholstered existing piece of the homeowner’s—gently introduce color to the space, while the Currey & Company chandelier, purple side table from Holly Hunt, and art by Anna Kincaide provide the finishing touches. × 7 of 11 Expand × 8 of 11 Expand Master Bathroom A vanity in the master bathroom—lit by Kate Spade sconces from Visual Comfort—gives the homeowner a space to get ready in the morning. To make the floor interesting but not overwhelming, a mosaic tile inset is surrounded by a simple border. × 9 of 11 Expand Foyer The black-and-white tiled floor was the springboard for the rest of the entryway’s design. An equally striking wallcovering holds visual weight on the ceiling, where a gold, sunburst-shaped light from Visual Comfort complements the Baker chest. × 10 of 11 Expand Powder Room “The powder room should be the jewelry box,” says Hallberg, who designed the space with a navy Ronbow vanity from Ferguson, a shimmery floral Schumacher wallcovering, and crystal wall sconces from Fine Art Lamps. The mirror, however, is the star. Designed by RLH Studio and built by H.I. Gallery, the piece was finished by Eiswald LTD to get the perfect shade of gold. × 11 of 11 Expand Living Room A predominantly neutral color palette lets accents shine. Board-and-batten millwork creates architectural interest, while black-rimmed windows give an unexpected edge that makes the space pop. Above the resin fireplace surround by FranÇois & Co., a Thomas Pheasant mirror from Baker Furniture makes a glamorous statement. Prev Next

Design in the Details

The condo’s sophisticated elegance comes from mixing fabrics and finishes that are understated yet distinctive.

× 1 of 8 Expand Elegance with Edge Sophisticated style continues in the homeowner’s private retreat, where “everything had to be comfortable,” says interior designer Renée LeJeune Hallberg. The ottoman, covered in a steely faux leather, and raffia paper on the walls add a subtle shimmer in the room. The double-door entry is painted the same Jet Black by Benjamin Moore, in high gloss, as the rest of the interior doors. × 2 of 8 Expand Crystal Splash Glass doors and brass pulls with Swarovski crystals bring sparkle and shine to the glamorous dressing room. × 3 of 8 Expand Brass Knobs Baldwin Hardware from Nob Hill complements the interior doors painted in Benjamin Moore’s Jet Black. × 4 of 8 Expand Satin Finish The Newport Brass faucet finish adds elegance to the Elise freestanding tub, both from Ferguson, in the master bathroom. × 5 of 8 Expand Swatch photos by Caitlin Abrams Pattern Power Scalamandre’s Panthera Velvet cotton fabric covers a bench (not shown) in the den. × 6 of 8 Expand Textural Touch In the living room, the fireside stool is topped with faux fur, Arctic Fox by Zinc Textile. × 7 of 8 Expand Subtle Detail Inspired by 1920s fashion, the embroidered linen draperies in the master bedroom are Mona in Whitework by Schumacher. × 8 of 8 Expand Graphic Punch Papered on the ceiling in the entryway is Schumacher’s Greek Key Sisal wallcovering. Prev Next

Interior Designer: Renée LeJeune Hallberg, RLH Studio, IMS, 275 Market St., Ste. 547, Mpls., 612-367-8215, rlhstudio.com // Builder: John Kraemer & Sons, 4906 Lincoln Dr., Edina, and 240 Minnetonka Ave. S., Ste. 101, Wayzata, 952-935-9100, jkandsons.com