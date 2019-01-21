Succulents Bring the Spring

These lovable little growers are having a renaissance right now, popping up everywhere from your Instagram feed to that trendy coffee shop down the street. The reason? Brandy Dressen of Carver Junk Company chalks it up to their low-maintenance nature, a prized trait for any plant—but especially in our ever-changing climate.

“Succulents are super easy to keep alive, and the huge variety of them means they can fit into many decorating styles,” says Dressen.

Carver hopped on the succulent train a few years ago, hosting DIY planter bars straight out of its space. The very first event drew about a hundred people; nowadays, they expect upwards of a couple thousand. That’s because the concept is about as convenient as caring for the plant itself: stop in, select a container from the stash, choose your own succulent—and boom, done.

“Despite the ease of care, some people insist they have a black thumb, so we also stock some very realistic-looking faux succulents so that there’s something for everyone,” she adds.

Carver’s bringing its popular planter bar to the show, with hopes that attendees will leave with a succulent and container combo that reflects their style and personality, maintenance know-how, and some proverbial “dirt” under their nails (not to fret—gloves are supplied!). “We all need a little greenery in our lives in Minnesota in January,” she says.