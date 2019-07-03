Stylemaker: Alex Hernandez of FindFurnish

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Alex Hernandez Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Alex Hernandez didn’t plan to become a high-end furniture restorer—it almost happened accidentally. Hernandez, who specializes in restoring and refinishing midcentury goods, fell in love with his practice after teaching himself a few tricks from YouTube and restoring a scuffed-up table from Goodwill. A couple years later, he started selling Scandinavian pieces—desks, credenzas, lounge chairs, and more—at FindFurnish, a vintage shop in Northeast. Soon he was doing well enough to quit his day job and fix up furniture full-time. We caught up with Hernandez to learn more about his craft, the best pieces to invest in, and why Minnesotans are so enchanted by Scandinavian design.

How did you get into Scandinavian furniture restoration?

I’ve always been into modern and midcentury design. I grew up in southern California, so I was around a lot of interesting architecture. When I moved to the Midwest, I didn’t see the same types of design and furniture, because Minnesota is so Scandinavian influenced. After living here and discovering these Danish designs, I fell in love with the art and construction of it all. I remember finding my first piece of Danish furniture at Goodwill—a really interesting draw-leaf table—and I just started messing with it, cleaning it, and teaching myself sanding techniques. I resold it for around $500.

What are your favorite techniques?

Scandinavian furniture is synonymous with great, high-quality design, with materials at the forefront. Rosewood and teak, which are used often, are exotic woods with interesting grain patterns. In order to highlight that, I keep the finishes very minimal. I use a Danish oil, which protects the wood but leaves it feeling and looking as natural as it came. In comparison, American furniture typically has a thick finish—you can’t feel the grain of the wood, and it’s just a piece of furniture. Scandinavian furniture is more like art.

What kinds of pieces are you always searching for?

People always want a nice credenza or sideboard. It’s kind of funny—decades ago, those pieces were used in dining rooms as a place to put flatware and servingware, but now, people are putting their flat-screen TVs on them. They’ve migrated from the dining room to the living room, and the storage space works perfectly. Oftentimes, I’ll buy wall units, too. They usually have three sections, with different shelving pieces and storage options. It’s a really nice design because it can be configured in different ways. Whenever I find those, I know they’ll sell within one or two days.

Why do you think this style is so popular here and now?

I think a lot of people are getting conscious of waste, and a lot of newer companies like IKEA and Target are making furniture in this style. The difference is the quality and actual design. If you look at the furniture out now, it’s clunky and not proportionally correct. And there’s the difference in quality—IKEA makes furniture that will last five to 10 years and fall apart. A lot of the furniture I restore is more than 40 years old and is as good as anything being produced now. That’s attractive to anybody who is conscious about their money. Another thing is, specifically for Minnesotans in an area that’s heavily populated by Scandinavians, it’s recognizable to a lot of people. Maybe their grandparents had it, or they had similar furniture growing up. I really think it brings them home.

