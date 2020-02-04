Style on the Surface

× 1 of 11 Expand Floor Patterns “We are seeing a lot of patterns in floors, whether it’s herringbone, chevron, or parquet,” says Jim Ganino, regional sales executive at WD Flooring. “Some people are doing their whole house in these patterns or something subtle like a dining room or entryway.” WD Flooring, 515 Washington Ave. N., Ste. 101, Mpls.

× 2 of 11 Expand Bold Patterns Using encaustic tiles in bold patterns freshens up a classic material, according to The Tile Shop Blog. “Whether an unexpected color, a dark hue, or a lively pattern, a statement wall speaks volumes—and is easier to pull off than you might think,” The Tile Shop Blog says. “Don’t be afraid to experiment and have a little fun.” The Tile Shop, multiple metro locations.

× 3 of 11 Expand Shapely Silhouette Tiles with dimension add depth to a wall surface. “Many designs I have seen around social media focus on a feature wall of tile, where the tile creates a textural element or plays on the lighting,” says Lynsey Moseman of Tile X Design. Tile X Design, 1720 Annapolis Ln. N., Plymouth.

× 4 of 11 Expand Textured Tiles “We see a trend toward texture and dimension,” says Nicole Ostreim, Fantasia Showrooms manager. “Floor tiles that look worn add warmth, and wall tiles that create interesting patterns or shadow lines add an architectural edge.” Fantasia Showrooms, IMS, Ste. 102, Mpls.

× 5 of 11 Expand Unexpected Grain Warm tones and durable surfaces are coming back, and Cambria’s new quartz woodgrain stone embodies both. “Bringing the outdoors inside was the inspiration,” says Summer Kath, executive vice president of business development and design at Cambria. With the true wood look mixed with durable quartz, it’s a new category of material, she says. Kath suggests using the stone in unexpected ways, perhaps as a countertop, on a kitchen table, or in a shower surround. Cambria, multiple metro locations.

× 6 of 11 Expand Luxury Vinyl The ease of maintenance, large variety of product, and lower cost has turned luxury vinyl planks into a popular trend, says Nancy Nelsen-Flom, founder of Intersource. “The numerous shapes available, widths, lengths, colors, patterns, and textures all play into the selection process,” she says. Intersource, Inc., IMS, Ste. 190, Mpls.

× 7 of 11 Expand Bold Colors Homeowners are going beyond the always-popular white tiles to something with more personality. “People are looking for handmade-looking tiles; tiles with more irregular edges and surfaces,” says Donna Tasto, design consultant and showroom manager of Rubble Tile. Rubble Tile, 7003 W. Lake St., Ste. 150, Mpls.

× 8 of 11 Expand Light and Airy As wall-to-wall carpet continues to decline as the most popular all-around-the-house surface, lighter floors are getting more attention, says Andrew Zheng of Unique Wood Floors. “Most trends include a light whitewash to more earth colors, and anywhere in between,” he says. Unique Wood Floors, multiple metro locations.

× 9 of 11 Expand Clean and Polished Quartz that mimics marble hits the mark for those who want looks and durability, says Tanya Otten at Select Surfaces. The demand is for “clean edges,” she says. “Polished is the most popular, but honed and matte finishes are coming back.” Select Surfaces, multiple metro locations.

× 10 of 11 Expand Unique Design “Ombré colors, hexagons, diamonds, Moroccan fish scales, and herringbone tile are popular,” says Kristen Torres Korman, creative director of Mercury Mosaics. Its handmade tiles bring a personalized and customizable flair to homes, with freedom to play with geometry, such as dynamically mixing hexagons and diamonds. Mercury Mosaics, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 125, Mpls.