The Story Behind Our Story

It’s a moment like this when we are reminded that each day is a gift. That each person we meet is special. And, today especially, what we do as journalists means more than just writing a story.

We learned on Wednesday afternoon that Minneapolis architect James Dayton died unexpectedly. My immediate reaction was shock. It actually took me a few minutes to recall that our March issue was literally in the mail and arriving in mailboxes in days—even hours—and Jim is on the cover of our home magazine.

The current issue of Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design features a beautiful condominium on the bank of the Mississippi with 360-degree views of Minneapolis. It’s been years since we featured a person on the cover of Home & Design, instead opting for images of gorgeous interiors. But we had an especially great story about a world-class project by the collaborative efforts of interior designer Billy Beson and architect Jim Dayton. Two A-listers. One more humble (Jim), and the other (Billy) who teased “honey, you should put us on the cover.” Something felt right about it. Commanding views, beautiful spaces, and two special creative men who have impacted so many homes and spaces in our fine cities. Our Home & Design editor, Kelly Kegans, agreed.

Last spring, I was at my friend’s restaurant, Birch’s, in Long Lake. Jim was grabbing a bite at the bar. I was about to walk over and introduce myself but changed my mind because I was already running behind schedule to get home. The next day an email from Jim popped into my inbox. He hadn’t seen me that night before, it was pure kismet. Our email exchange lead to a plan for morning coffee.

Kelly and I met Jim and his associate Abby Jensen at The Lynhall, a project Jim's firm, James Dayton Design, did for their client Ann Spaeth, the owner of The Lynhall. When you get four architecture geeks around a table the conversation easily flows about, well, architecture and design. Past projects and future projects of Jim’s firm. What Kelly was seeing. We connected the dots. Shared insights and sources. We talked local architectural history, the importance of being good stewards, and the impact we could each make in our respective professional positions. After that coffee, Jim’s Mississippi river project, as well as his firm’s recent work on the expansion of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Nicollet, were on Kelly’s short list for future stories.

The subject eventually shifted to his time working for starchitect Frank Gehry. Jim was part of Gehry’s LA-based firm when Gehry designed the Weisman Art Museum on the University of Minnesota campus. Jim had a great story (that I will do my best to recall). Gehry, a Canadian, and a hockey player, had a fondness for other hockey players, including young Jim. Pick-up games in LA included local pro players, especially other Canadians such as Wayne Gretzky.

When it came time for the dedication of the Weisman, Gehry purchased airfare for the hockey playing architects in the firm, but not the architects who necessarily worked on the museum. Apparently Gehry had organized a game with U of M hockey players, and though Jim didn’t work on the museum, he earned a seat on the plane.

Eventually Jim returned to Minneapolis. In a relatively short time, he made a big mark on the local architectural landscape in both residential and commercial work including schools, arts organizations, retail, restaurants, and a historic church. Minneapolis benefitted from his talents, creative leadership, and gifts of his time and stewardship. He and his teams created beautiful buildings, but more importantly, they created beautiful spaces where people create, commune, and live. I was honored to have been able to connect with him in the past year and hear some of his stories firsthand. Rest in peace, Jim Dayton. May heaven be filled with beautiful architecture and plenty of smooth ice.

Jayne Haugen Olson is editor in chief of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

