Still Blooming After All These Years

Jack Dorcey Jack Dorcey

Holm & Olson Landscape Design and Construction

“We’re taking on 1960s design flair,” says Jack Dorcey. His team took Old Hollywood homes as inspiration for their design, which will feature garden panels with ‘60s designs and really clean and simple lines.

To achieve the look, “We’ll have fewer plants, but more structure in plant arrangements, and plant in masses,” he says.

Expect magnolia and birch trees; tulips, hyacinths, and hydrangeas; and rhododendron and dogwood shrubs—oh, and an iconic ‘60s car.

Bill Swanson Bill Swanson

Oflora Gardens

Bill Swanson is going all out for his 38th year at the Home + Garden show. His theme? The Renaissance.

There are going to be light posts made out of arborvitae. A horse jumping a fence. Topiaries. A central patio with an entrance that involves antique church archways. Spiraling walls. Yellow daffodils. Red tulips.

“Typically, I do very naturalistic gardens,” Swanson says. “But at the show I like to show the most interesting and best, so attendees can get excited. Some of it might not be an application for your backyard, but it gives you a lot of cool ideas.”

Justin Ferrin Justin Ferrin

Stonewall Inc.

Stonewall Inc., known for its boulder retaining walls and creative stone designs, is taking us back. All the way back to the “stone age,” where striking simplicity is mirrored through natural rock placements.

With limestone quarried out of Wisconsin, “We will be using boulders weighing anywhere between 3,000 to 6,000 pounds,” says Justin Ferrin. “They’ll be placed in an outcropping setting in hillsides that we form.”

That way, showgoers can get a sense of its retaining power. Included in the setup: a paver patio to ponder all that nature’s created.

Paul Mayhew Paul Mayhew

Mickman Brothers Inc.

Instead of looking back, the Mickman Brothers team is choosing to feature the future.

“With the idea of, as we move forward, there will be an emphasis on sustainability and landscaping responsibly and considering pollinators and the environmental aspect,” Paul Mayhew says. “We’ll also work with gray water in the landscaping.”

But it won’t just look like prairie: There will be color woven through the blooms with rudbeckia, liatris, purple coneflower, Siberian iris, and more.

“Mickman has been involved with reforestation for years,” Mayhew adds. “We want to educate and be responsible stewards of the environment.”

Margaret Munson Margaret Munson

Landstyle Design & Construction

Plan to be wooed by water at Landstyle’s display. Margaret Munson and team decided to feature waterfalls of the ‘60s for their design.

“People started using their backyards, started to grill [out]. They wanted more than just gardens—they wanted to sit on patios and wanted privacy. Water features are visual but also create a soothing sound,” she says.

They’ll feature lighted basalt stones that have a waterfall feature, a dry riverbed stream (which actually features water falling into a pool, despite its name), and a large fieldstone boulder, among a full landscape.

Patrick Warden Patrick Warden

Bachman’s Floral

Patrick Warden says their design will reflect what has been happening in the last decade or so that has come to fruition in this current decade: Market in the Park.

“We’re focusing on the urban expansion that we’re seeing in so many well-used, well-cared-for that have such great community involvement,” he says.

They’ll be creating a landscape that allows for lush plant life without overgrowth. Container gardens and terrariums that can look beautiful on a balcony or small patio, and rooftop garden inspiration. The center of it all features a “food truck”—filled with flowers.

Eric Robertson Eric Robertson

NRD Landscape Design

NRD’s garden will celebrate midcentury modern architecture. What does that mean to them? Showing some restraint in an effort to allow the architecture to shine and not be hidden.

“Our garden will showcase elegant natural stone walks and patios with clean lines, along with both elevated and sunken areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings,” says Eric Robertson.

The group also plans to blend use of water and fire elements. And an overhead structure will showcase their carpentry and tie the whole garden together.