Coming Soon: Foxwell by "Stay or Sell" Stars Brad and Heather Fox

× Expand Brad and Heather Fox

It was a big year for Fox Homes co-owners and HGTV's "Stay or Sell" stars Brad and Heather Fox...and this year may be even bigger. Soon, we'll be able to shop the Fox-approved Scandi-modern homewares spotted on T.V. at Foxwell, their new studio and retail store.

The 4,000 square foot space is slated to open at 44th and France in March in the building previously occupied by Linhoff Photo (4400 France Ave. S.). It will house a design studio, co-working space for the Fox Homes designers and realtors, as well as a new retail shop that will stock a selection of home decor and accessories, smaller furniture pieces (like stools and chairs), and a smattering of vintage and kids items. "I love hunting and digging for treasures," says Heather Fox. "And I've always had this dream of opening a retail concept to sell the home goods and accessories we use to decorate and stage our clients' homes."

Brad and Heather are also thinking ahead, with a long-term goal to introduce large-scale furniture and even someday, manufacture their own under the Foxwell name. "The retail component could turn into something bigger and we could definitely see ourselves expanding," says Heather, who calls herself the dreamer and Brad the realist.

As champions of local artisans and makers, Brad and Heather will put an emphasis on showcasing businesses from our backyard and highlight art and goods by local makers. "Our goal is to have about 25 percent of the shop made up of items by local talent," says Heather.

Through Foxwell, Brad and Heather hope to show people that they don't have to be millionaires to work with Fox Homes. "Design services tend to be elusive," says Heather. "Whatever your budget is, we'll help you create what you want to create." The space will serve as a place for people to come in and work with their team of designers—from full-service design projects to assistance picking out tile or a set of throw pillows. "We want to make design more attainable for people," she says. "We don't want to be the type of shop where people come in and they are in shock by a $200 bowl."

The space's aesthetic will mimic their signature style: Scandanavian-modern—clean lines and neutrals mixed with a punch of Palm Springs (The Foxes favorite travel destination), pops of color, and a dose of kitsch. Plus, a kids play area—a family-friendly space filled with toys and games curated by the Brad and Heather's little ones.

As for a second season of "Stay or Sell?" The duo is waiting to hear whether or not it will be renewed. Stay tuned, HGTV addicts! 4400 France Ave. S., Edina