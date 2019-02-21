× Expand Stamping Ground Serenity

We Minnesotans know that one of our inherent jobs is to have a plan for the outdoor furniture once the temps descend, ascend, and descend again. For some of us, that means storing the swivel rockers and wicker bistro tables in the shed until we’re completely in the clear (aka, mid-May). For others, that can mean cloaking the whole patio set in tarps and calling it good. But wouldn’t it be nice to have outdoor pieces that hold up all season long without having to give it a second thought?

The Backyard Lounge will feature Minnesota weatherproof furniture from Plants and Things USA, along with the latest in paver designs and patterns, and the best retaining wall options for effective backyard living that will last forever—courtesy of Outdoor Innovations.

“We’ll be showcasing our poly lumber furniture with different deep seating options like sofas and sectionals,” says Jeff Hickman at Plants and Things USA. “The high-quality Sunbrella fabrics we use are water-resistant and can withstand the elements, without fading or rotting.”

Craig Palmer, owner and operator of Outdoor Innovations, will be on hand to help show-goers tailor backyard lounge designs.

“We specialize in one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces, from swimming pool designs to full outdoor kitchens,” says Palmer. “Swing by the lounge, grab yourself a drink, and get inspired by some of our newest products for the coming year.”

<< Back to the Home and Garden Show 2019 Program

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.