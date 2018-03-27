Staging Inspiration: Meet Designer Kelli Kaufer

× Expand Staging at Home and Garden Show 2018

Getting inspired for a home project these days is easy; just fire up Pinterest and start pinning ideas to a mood board or take a stroll through an art gallery or showroom. Eventually, though, those mood boards and ideas need to be translated into the space—and that can be a challenge. Enter Kelli Kaufer, ProSource Wholesale, and kitchen industry leaders who have come together to design a dynamic space for Minneapolis Home + Garden Show’s Main and Kitchen Stage.

“I want homeowners to be able to take inspiration away from the stage, and have the confidence to implement it,” Kaufer says. “Whether it’s flooring, countertops, furniture, or accessories, this is a space that can be conceptualized in any home.”

The stage will be awash with pastels and bright colors, anchored by a white backdrop. And wood will be used to ground the space and give it some warmth. The back wall, the most prominent visual, is a major element that will pull the kitchen and family gathering space together.

“It’s springtime, so I wanted the stage to be casual and inviting,” Kaufer says. “I’ll be showing you how to mix colors and materials to create a cohesive, well-designed space.” And Kaufer will amplify your creative juices by using easy-installation products for floors, walls, ceilings, and other surfaces to demonstrate that materials and products can be used outside the box.

With a collection of more than 250 designs featured in DIY TV shows, Kaufer will be sharing her accomplished and diverse eye for design at the show. She’ll be partnering up with ProSource Wholesale, a top American wholesaler that offers homeowners innovative ways to renovate and remodel. Kaufer and other reps will be on hand to offer advice on flooring, cabinetry, sinks, hardware, and more.

Kelli’s Trend Forecast

Floral botanicals for wallpaper, wall murals, or pillows and rugs.

Decorative hardware that makes a statement (think: handles for doors and whimsical pegs for drawers).

Main Stage Sponsors

ProSource Wholesale, Kelli Kaufer Designs

Kitchen Stage Sponsors

Cambria: Countertops, Country Cabinets: Cabinetry, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market: Food, Kohler Co.: Sink and Faucet, Sears Outlet: Appliances

