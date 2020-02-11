× Expand Photograph by Ryan Dyer Ergo Ergo co-owners Nicole Pedersen and David Miller bought the 40-year-old shop from its original owner and their former boss.

To help Home & Design usher in the spring issue, Ergo floral created several arrangements to showcase the style and colors inspiring their designs this season. We wanted to know more about the team behind the stems. Here’s the backstory, followed by edited highlights from our talk.

In 2018, business partners David Miller and Nicole Pedersen bought the Cathedral Hill flower shop formerly known as Fleur de Lis from their former boss who was retiring. Last December, the co-owners decided to rename the shop to reflect its evolving direction.

What led you to working in the flower business?

David Miller: This started as a simple part time job while I was in college studying art. I washed buckets and floors and answered phone calls. But I quickly became enamored with such a creative and intimate way to work with nature and slowly learned how that relates to a fine art perspective.

Nicole Pedersen: Moving to Denmark opened my eyes to a whole new sensory retail experience. Walking into a flower shop there, with the smell of earth and flowers, the excitement of craftsmanship and artistry was happening right in front of me and knowing that this was all created from nature to be enjoyed fully for a slice of time spoke to me visually and creatively. There was no old carpeting, fluorescent lighting, or plastic decoration, instead it was a creative working studio filled with nature [and] I was allowed into their process. I was never able to let go of that. After moving back to the U.S., I [wanted] to create a similar experience that I could share with others.

David, you’ve mentioned floristry has evolved from even five to 10 years ago. How so?

DM: A new generation of florists have taken over the floral world. For a long time, there were rules and structure for how and where floral existed. These new designers have bravely pushed those boundaries the same way that the leaders of previous art movements have—by questioning the rules and daring to try newer more relevant ideas. Color palettes became more subtle and nuanced, old flowers have been re-celebrated—the carnation is back!—and the traditional vase arrangements have expanded to large conceptual installations and sculptural work. Floral has always been largely participated in other countries (mainly Europe) but now much of the world is seeing these as a viable art form, especially in this post-modern world. And of course, visual mediums such as Pinterest and Instagram only catalyst these temporal works.

Speaking of Instagram, any particular accounts you follow for inspiration?

NP: @doan_ly, @tingefloral, @studiomondine, and @mauve_flowerstudio. Instagram is so inspirational, and it has been a major game-changer in our industry. It allows florists the chance to be inspired by each other's work, follow floral trends in color and movement, and build upon this collective creativity worldwide. It also helps those who want flowers either for their wedding or own home to see what styles are trending and gives us a visual voice with which we can more easily communicate.

Fresh and dried stems in porcelain vessels cast from plastic bottles are among Ergo's variety of single stem and container offerings.

Everyday carnations are elevated in Ergo's artful arrangement that features fresh daffodils missed with dried asparagus fern, palm, eucalyptus, died blue astilbe and bunny tail grass, and spilling amaranth.

David Miller and Nicole Pedersen, co-owners of Ergo, are inspired this spring by bright yellows in their floral designs, like this modern wreath made with dried stems and finished with a silk bow.

You’ve both talked about how your designs aren’t repeated and you don’t follow a formula. What does inspire your creations?

DM: Firstly, we are inspired by nature, which seems obvious. Like many florists, we look at our own gardens, forests, and roadsides as they evolve and change with the seasons. This elusive movement—things are born, grow, and perish—is a beauty realized in floral. Our arrangements change based on what is growing around us locally and around the world. Secondly, we’re inspired by people. Floral has a history associated with a slow intentional life. It symbolizes celebration, memory, grandeur, and intimacy. The most common form is the dinner table, a place meant for where we all connect on a very vulnerable level. The personalities and wishes of our clients inspire us by giving us cues. Our work involves our asking and listening to clients as we collaborate on designs for them. On another level, we are inspired by other creatives, especially florists. We have a large collective of florists here in the Twin Cities and beyond, made of collaborative, kind, and supportive florists who help drive everyone’s work. Lastly, in a way, fashion inspires us. It’s a field that straddles the seasonality of nature and the relevancy of current social values and art. Just as the seasons change, so do values and so does our inspiration. The natural deep forest greens may breathe life one season, and then the invigorating scarlet the next.

What are some ingredients you’re using in your creations today? Any special combinations?

DM: It’s spring in the floral world [right now]. We're inspired by the wide variety of tulips. It’s a flower that has a huge array of shapes and colors, and now many of them can be reflexed, which allows the petals to be pulled back, transforming it into a new flower altogether. As we start to embrace more vivid color combinations, were also trying to use less greenery, and sometimes we use none at all. We are also mixing dried product into our arrangements such as straw flowers, bunny tails, sun palms, and more. These allow us to use some local product and make longer lasting arrangements.

What about inspirational color palettes?

DM: Shades of yellow layered on each other has been very fun for a while now and feels very spring-like. If I were to add an accent it would be flecks of ice blue. Strong melon tones with accents of peach and scarlet with flecks of saffron feel like a nod to vintage, but [made] more current. Weddings always favor more neutral palettes, but even those have developed to include undertones of mature pastels such as muddy lavenders, mauve, mustards, and rose.

Customers seem to love the stem bars. What’s on the menu for spring?

DM: Tulips in unusual shades, hellebore, ranunculus, tweedia, fritillaries, mimosa. As the great thaw starts and we start to see locally grown flowers roll in, we’ll even start to use sweet peas, bearded iris, and poppies. Our dry bar is always changing due to availability, but you can generally find sun palms, bunny tails, strawflower, and other goodies in varying shades.

Tell us about the local growers you work with.

DM: The Twin Cities is fortunate to have so many farmers around growing such incredible products. The Twin Cities Flower Exchange [a wholesale company] is a great place offering product from tons of local farms. We also get the joy of shopping from Prairie Garden, Arcola Trail, Ladyfern, Green Earth Growers, Northerly Flora, and others. It’s so wonderful to not only support these people but to know them, too. Community is a strong line of our mission statement so connecting to our suppliers is such a value to our business and these folks are the best.

In addition to local flowers, you also support locally made products. Tell us about some of those.

NP: Our favorite lines we carry are those made locally. We have Sandwich Ceramic and Jessica Holleque vases in our retail shop and [also] sell online with flowers for delivery. We also have botanical illustrations by Esther Clark, Aromatherapy by Celestia, Candles by TrueHue, and jewelry from Empressed Threads and Handmade by Kristina, and scarves by Cait Courneya. Beyond our state, we also carry Middle Kingdom porcelain, Boy Smells candles and Succulents for Haiti with leather and metal plant hangers.

Will workshops continue to be part of your business?

NP: Yes! We’ll be doing lots of workshops from March into June, including floral arranging, spring wreaths, and a collaborative workshop with Hotel Emery as well as other classes. [Check Ergofloral.com for the schedule.]

Ergo is a full-service florist that features locally made goods—from jewelry to pottery—flowers from local farmers, a self-serve stem bar, and house plants.

Ergo's glass-front window cooler is stocked with fresh blooms for customers to build their own bouquets.

Tables throughout the shop display giftable items, including jewelry, candles, and stationery.

Grab-and-go arrangements, such as wreaths and small bouquets, show a taste of some of the creations Ergo's team makes during their workshops.

516 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-9562; ergofloral.com