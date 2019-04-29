Spring In to Party Mode: Outdoor Entertaining Made Simple

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photos by Melissa Hesse Flamingos and Tropics Decor

From garden fêtes to backyard BBQs, graduation parties to bridal showers, the outdoor entertaining season is nearly upon us. The secret to success? Keep it simple. “You want to be outdoors enjoying the weather. It’s all about being prepared and having as much done as possible, so that you don’t have to spend your time in the kitchen while everybody's outside,” says expert Lesli Rauch, who’s giving us a sneak peek of the ideas she’ll be doling out at Bachman’s Spring Inspiration Night on May 2.

The Tropics Meet the Midwest

Infuse your party with a Palm Springs or Hawaiian aesthetic in the form of this season’s trendy tropical prints—think: flamingos, palm leaves, pineapples, and hibiscus flowers stamped on everything from tablecloths and rugs to blankets and pillows. “That’s where you bring in your color,” says Rauch.

× Expand Tropics Decor

Crafted Cocktails

Nothing breaks the ice at a party quite like a bubbly refreshment. Before your guests arrive, pre-mix a batch of cocktails—mojitos and strawberry margaritas are great for warmer temps—pour them into 8- or 12-ounce lidded Mason jars, and set them in an ice bucket near the entrance for people to grab as they come in. Cleverly hide any stubborn stickers or labels with ribbon that matches your décor.

Interactive Eating

The best part of a gathering—food, of course—is hardest on the host. Rather than isolating yourself while cooking in the kitchen, plan a hands-on meal everyone can get involved with: pizzas on the grill. Prep bowls of chopped veggies, cheeses, and meats ahead of time, and pick up some premade dough (Rauch suggests Broders’) that your guests can roll out before customizing their individual ’zas. “It’s very social, everybody’s very involved, and everybody gets what they want!” she says. “It’s just about fun because you’re engaging your company in the meal.”

× Expand Courtesy of Shutterstock Interactive Eating

Eclectically Chic

In lieu of large, heavy centerpieces, keep your spring party floral arrangements light and airy. Using blooms from your garden or a store-bought bouquet, place a single stem in an array of small vases for “an eclectic look down the middle of the table,” Rauch suggests. “Throughout the year, I’ll start accumulating jelly jars and Starbucks cold brew bottles, then wash them out and set them aside for summer.”

× Expand Eclectic Floral Arrangements

Playful with Paper

Layering is key to elevating the look of your tablescape. Start with a tablecloth for your base, then run a roll of gift wrap down the center. Scrapbooking sheets in the 12-by-12 size also make for a great runner, or can be used as placemats. “It’s an inexpensive but colorful way to decorate, and they have every color, ever print, every style imaginable,” Rauch says. “I like the table outdoors to be as pretty as the table indoors.” Plus, the disposable paper makes for easy cleanup.

Fresh Touch

If you maintain an edible garden, share the fruits—er, veggies and herbs—of your labor with your guests. Pluck a couple of tomatoes from the vine to mash into a margherita pizza sauce, then garnish with a handful of basil leaves. Hit your mojitos with a dose of farm-to-table freshness with a homegrown sprig of mint.

× Expand Courtesy of Shutterstock Mojito and lime wedges

Scene Setters

You have the delicious menu and punchy décor planned, but don’t forget about ambiance! “Lighting adds so much,” says Rauch, who suggests weaving candles between floral arrangements down the center of the table, lighting a fire pit once the sun sets, and stringing café or twinkle lights to set the mood. “And music is key as well.”

For more outdoor entertaining tips and garden trends, get your tickets for Bachman’s Spring Inspiration Night on May 2. (Bonus: Wine and light bites will be served.) ­