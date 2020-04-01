Spring Gardening SOS: Where Do I Start?

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Dear Ms. B,

I have visions of bountiful blooming gardens that astonish all spring and summer, but I have no idea how to get started growing something magnificent. Please tell me you can help!?

—Dreaming, Not Doing

My Dear Dreaming,

Pull up a chair. Let’s talk. Can I get you a drink? Now then. There are a lot of things to know about gardening, but don’t let that stop you from giving it the old college try. I always tell myself, plants grow with or without (or in spite of!) me all the time. We’re all starved for color after a long winter and itching to get growing. So here are a few things you need to know:

Don’t get too hasty. Who doesn’t love a little excuse to be lazy? If you move too fast, you can nip your whole spring garden in the bud by planting too early. So! Don’t prune your trees or shrubs until at least late April. (Don’t prune spring-blooming shrubs at all, or you will cut off all your buds.) Don’t rake up all the leaves until after the threat of frost has passed and the ground is dry. And don’t plant anything in the ground until early to mid-May.

Do get your containers started. Did I rain on your parade when I said you have to wait till May? Sorry, darling. The good news for busy bees like you is there are ways to beautify your world and brighten your spirits right now. They’re called cold-tolerant annuals, and they’re your spring saviors! These little wonders can withstand cool weather and even a light frost (though they won’t look their best if temps dip below 34 degrees). Be sure to follow these quick tips:

Pick the right plants. Those cold-tolerant cuties we mentioned include pansies, ranunculus, snapdragons, sweet peas, violas, and more. Bonus: Some can even move into your garden later in spring to add a little color to your beds as your summer plants grow in. Sunrise, sunset.

Transplant new plants carefully. Their tender little root systems will be a white clumpy ball when you remove them from their temporary pots. By gently loosening up their roots before planting, you can encourage these champs to grow strong as they settle into their new home.

Acclimate plants to the outdoors. Let them hang out on days when temps are 40 degrees or above. At night, bring them inside or snuggle them in Oma’s afghan. After a week or so, you’ve toughened them up and they’re good to go.

See then? Easy peasy. Come back next month for baby step two.

Pro Tip

Insulting someone by calling them a pansy is wildly misinformed. These flowers have staying power. Pick up a pre-planted bowl or plant a pack in your spring container. Watch them thrive as Minnesota springs to life, and enjoy their bold and cheerful show of purple, maroon, yellow, orange, lavender, and blue. Pansy bowl ($26.99), bachmans.com