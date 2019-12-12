Solar Benefits That Might Make Your Neighbors Jealous

× Expand Solar Panels

After your new solar panels are up and running and saving you money on electricity, you may find your neighbors eyeing your home and wondering if they should look into switching to solar. When they ask you about it, and you tell them the benefits you’re enjoying, don’t be surprised if you create a little good-natured jealousy among your friends. Why?

Benefit #1: Saving money

Everybody wants to save money, and when it comes to soaring utility bills, there’s no better way to start chopping away at them than with a powerful new solar PV system. You’ll save while your neighbors pay.

Benefit #2: You, Inc., Electric Company

Running on solar power is like being your own electric company—you generate electricity. You’re in charge, you’re in control. That’s enough to make any neighbor envious.

Benefit #3: Tax credits and incentives

Get paid to go solar? By the government? Why not? The Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit repays 30% of your installation cost through 2019. But you’ll want to act fast! The ITC is set to drop to 26% in 2020 and 22% in 2021 before expiring the following year. This and other state and local incentives can add significantly to your expected payback. You’ll get your neighbors’ attention when they see your investment paying fast cash dividends.

Benefit #4: Clean energy

Electricity providers create 20 metric tons of pollution each year to produce enough power for a two-person home. Once installed, your solar system produces zero pollution. Environmentally conscious neighbors will be quite impressed. It’s common when one home goes solar for other homes in the neighborhood to follow suit. So enjoy your new electricity source and know that any jealousy you may generate up and down your street probably will be short-lived after you get the trend toward solar rolling in your community.

