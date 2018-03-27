Sneak Peek of the 2018 Idea Home

× Expand Home and Garden Show Idea Home 2018

EPS Homes, together with HOM Furniture, By The Woods, Andersen Windows, and more than 20 additional companies, wield their craftsmanship (and time-management skills) to create a 972-square-foot house inside the Minneapolis Convention Center in less than 72 hours.

Exterior

The chic exterior design is constructed using Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), a well-insulated building system that cuts energy costs in half. The combination of light-toned siding and rich black windows in varying sizes casts a modern style, while the wood tones from the deck and pergola add warmth to the outdoor space.

“This compact home feels much more spacious with the use of patio doors, windows, and soaring ceilings,” says Lee Bergum, the district sales manager for EPS Buildings. The island kitchen has two access points: to the living room and the front deck. And custom units are located throughout to provide maximum storage.

Landscaping

Richly drenched in saturated hues, the front landscape features a black limestone paver laid into an exaggerated sundial with an overhanging black mechanical pergola. With the kitchen draped in a dramatic red, white, and black plaid pattern, the dark green moss walls complement the space. And the soft tones and metallic accents of the play space let the textures take center stage.

“I took a lot of inspiration from fabrics and quilts,” says Laura Wood, operating owner of By The Woods. “I wanted the landscape to feel cozy and inviting, and felt that fabric patterns often evoke warmth, while giving a contemporary line when the patterns are exaggerated.”

Interior

× Expand Interior of Idea Home at Home and Garden Show

HOM Furniture’s use of mixed metals, finished and reclaimed wood, and marble and texture is captured in the details found within the neutral “greige” tones and pops of highly saturated colors.

The star of the living room is the statement bookcase, which provides vertical weight and display space for eclectic accents. While the eyes are drawn to the bookcase, the focal point of the room, the floors are not to be missed.

“Every room features a different rug from our Magnolia Home Collection to add warmth and a cohesive element in each space,” says Mallory Klis, sales manager at HOM Furniture. “Don’t forget that your floor is your fifth wall and an opportunity to add pattern, color, and texture!”

The home’s windows are highly functional without compromising design. “The contemporary design that spans inside and out couples nicely with the incredible function this home achieves in a fairly contained footprint,” says Luke Gibbs, the regional marketing manager for Andersen Windows. “The windows we installed have a high energy performance, offering convenience and function for the homeowner.”

Tricks of the Trade

We asked the pros for tips on how to revamp a space without blowing the budget.No sledgehammer needed.

“Assess the accents. Changing out pillows, throw blankets, and art would provide a way to incorporate a new color scheme and give your old furniture a fresh look. Also, invest in lasting, quality pieces so you don’t find yourself having to replace key items every other year.” —Mallory Klis, HOM Furniture

“Start looking at the nature around your yard as something that isn’t broken, but just needs tending, a little love, and a good design eye. Consider strategic pruning for large plant materials and moving groups of small plants around. I would look at hardscape the same way.” —Laura Wood, By The Woods

“Accessorizing, of course. You can always paint and change finishes. Just remember that the core of the home is where you start, if you ever intend to build.” —Lee Bergum, EPS Homes

“Using darker interior or exterior colors or finishes can create a significant impact on the contemporary feel of your home. And updating hardware on existing windows to something more modern can update the style.” —Luke Gibbs, Andersen Windows

<< Back to the Home and Garden Show 2018 Program

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.