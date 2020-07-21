Smooth Sailing

× Expand Photo by Nina Francine All-season outpost Homeowner Jeff Murphy, his wife Jill, and their three daughters (ages 16, 18, and 20) frequently host friends and family down by the lake, all year long. A heater in the boathouse helps when the sun goes down—and in the winter. “The kids will just go down there and bring a bunch of homework and just be quiet and by themselves,” Murphy says.

Throughout his career, Jeff Murphy, who co-owns architecture firm Murphy & Co. Design with his wife, Jill, has dreamed up outbuildings, poolhouses, and boathouses for clients—but never one for himself. When Murphy and his family decided to rebuild the original boathouse on the shoreline of their Lake Pulaski home, in Buffalo, he saw an opportunity to get creative.

“Originally it was just going to be a storage building,” Murphy says. “But as we started getting it under construction, my wife liked the idea of having an outdoor seating area, too. It evolved into conversations about how else we can use this building.”

Every square inch of the 8-by-10 footprint is put to use in the Scandinavian-style building. Vertical storage packs in wakesurf boards, wetsuits, and a wall-mounted TV, while a two-way pass-through window provides space to hang out at the bar. “It’s all the stuff you want at the lake,” Murphy says.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Nina Francine Order's Up Bifold windows (custom from Synergy Products) and a low-maintenance indoor-outdoor soapstone counter (from Northstar Granite Tops) extend a small dining area for picnic lunches with seats on both sides (top). × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Nina Francine Chrome Cast A small black fridge (from Target), sink (salvaged from the previous boathouse), and custom beadboard cabinets that match the walls make food prep—and cleanup—a summertime breeze. Chrome boat hardware accentuates the fridge, door handle, and hinges, which give the boathouse a vintage, nautical touch. “For the fixtures and appliances in small spaces, I like to pretend it’s a boat—you only have a limited amount of space, so sourcing skinnier-than-normal appliances and fixtures can help immensely,” Murphy says. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Nina Francine All in the Details Murphy chose fir beadboard from a local lumberyard for the entire interior. “That mahogany-colored beadboard feels like an old boat,” he says. “We wanted to contrast with the darker colors that are happening on the outside with something really warm on the inside.” Board and batten siding adds a Scandi touch, Murphy notes. “There’s a lot of Norwegian architecture that incorporates intricately cut board and timber shapes, which added a level of uniqueness to very simple structures,” he says. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Nina Francine Lakeside Lounging An expansive dock makes up for the steep bluff and 50-foot drop from the Murphys’ house to the water. CB2 lawn chairs, antique end tables, and a Solo stove keep the space chic and comfortable. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Nina Francine Playhouse Murphy recommends not designing boathouses as mini versions of the main house, but as unique spaces that work stylistically with the property. “It’s special to have these little jewels,” he says. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Nina Francine Grab-and-Go Storage Murphy knew the space had to be not only beautiful but also functional to earn a spot by the lake. The boathouse stores life jackets, wetsuits, wakesurf boards, water skis (in cedar collar ties by the ceiling to open up the floor), and “all the stuff you want at the lake,” Murphy says. Outside, the family constantly utilizes the two boats, three Jet Skis, and myriad kayaks and paddleboards. “We end up using all of them when the kids have friends over,” Murphy says. “It makes me want summer right now!” Prev Next

Architecture: Jeff Murphy, Murphy & Co. Design, 811 Glenwood Ave., Ste. 250, Mpls., and 15 E. Division St., Buffalo, 612-470-5511, murphycodesign.com // Building: Campbell Construction, 4452 Pleason Ave. NW, Annandale, 763-238-7896.