Small Town, Minnesota

What's it like to live tiny? Explore the smart additions that bring big style and comfort to fewer than 500 square feet at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, February 24-26 and March 3-5, 2017 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

× Expand Tiny home interior by ESCAPE

“Traveler” by ESCAPE

Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Square feet: 300

Abundant natural light, airy spaces, and detailed craftsmanship will be signature themes throughout this open-feel home. Inside, look for a beautiful kitchen, a bathroom with a full-size tub and shower, and plenty of large windows.

Arpin, Wisconsin

Square feet: 220

Pine shiplap exterior siding with black walnut floors and whitewashed maple and birch paneling inside, this tiny home showcases Clary Wood Products’ woodworking savvy. Also inside: a full-size closet, queen-size bed, loft, high ceilings, large windows, and off-grid power and heat.

“The Dragonfly” by Utopian Villas

Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Square feet: 220

Folding decks off both sides of this tiny home inspired its winged name, while cedar siding and galvanized corrugated paneling add to its rustic-contemporary style. Inside, look for two levels of sleeping areas, a roll-out staircase, and a slide-out table.

Brooklyn Park

Square feet: 300

Featuring solar power, a pair of lofts, and roomy sleeping accommodations for six, this 300-square-foot tiny home will serve as a stunning example of how to really get away from it all with friends or family, whether you’re on the grid or off.