Small Town, Minnesota

It's back! The second-annual Tiny Home Village lets you walk through four pint-sized homes from local builders.

What's it like to live tiny? Explore the smart additions that bring big style and comfort to fewer than 500 square feet at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, February 24-26 and March 3-5, 2017 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

“Traveler” by ESCAPE

Rice Lake, Wisconsin 

Square feet: 300

Abundant natural light, airy spaces, and detailed craftsmanship will be signature themes throughout this open-feel home. Inside, look for a beautiful kitchen, a bathroom with a full-size tub and shower, and plenty of large windows.

“Shiloh” by Clary Wood Products, Inc.

Arpin, Wisconsin

Square feet: 220

Pine shiplap exterior siding with black walnut floors and whitewashed maple and birch paneling inside, this tiny home showcases Clary Wood Products’ woodworking savvy. Also inside: a full-size closet, queen-size bed, loft, high ceilings, large windows, and off-grid power and heat.

“The Dragonfly” by Utopian Villas

Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Square feet: 220

Folding decks off both sides of this tiny home inspired its winged name, while cedar siding and galvanized corrugated paneling add to its rustic-contemporary style. Inside, look for two levels of sleeping areas, a roll-out staircase, and a slide-out table.

“The Getaway” by Glenmark Construction Inc.

Brooklyn Park

Square feet: 300

Featuring solar power, a pair of lofts, and roomy sleeping accommodations for six, this 300-square-foot tiny home will serve as a stunning example of how to really get away from it all with friends or family, whether you’re on the grid or off.

