Local Slow-Flower Farms That Are Blossoming

× Expand Ellen Gustafson Photography Ladyfern Flowers Ladyfern Flowers

When Christine Hoffman opened her floral studio, Foxglove, in 2013, she made it her mission to sell sustainably sourced blooms.

“I didn’t even know if local, chemical-free flowers were a thing here,” she says. The “slow flowers” movement had hit the coasts, but hadn’t quite made it to Minnesota—so she brought it here.

“I found two chemical-free farms in Minnesota, and one in Wisconsin,” she says. “Then I just started asking produce farms if they would grow flowers for me. Most said no, but a few said yes.”

In addition to exclusively selling chemical-free, Minnesota-grown flower subscription packages from her studio, Hoffman also educates other florists and the public on the environmental impact of the floral industry. Here are some of our slow-flower farm faves.

Summer Badawi and Sanna Beek’s crops prove local blossoms can look modern and elegant. “We’re trying to elevate the perception of local flowers,” Badawi says. “They’re not just for mason jars at a barn wedding!” They grow lisianthus, unique foliage, dahlias, and more than 70 other varieties, selling at pop-up events, to florists like Ashley Fox and Kindred Blooms, and directly to couples for weddings. Long Lake, ladyfernflowers.com

Alisha Lynn Photo

Liz Dwyer and Curtis Weinrich started Dancing the Land in 2012, partly to make Dwyer’s family farm the perfect venue for their wedding. “Our goal was to grow all the food and flowers for the wedding,” Dwyer says. “And we did it.” Now, they grow 75 different flower and foliage varieties: dahlias, zinnias, eucalyptuses, daisies, and more, plus heirloom veggies. Dwyer sells their wild, country-style blooms through the Twin Cities Flower Exchange wholesaler, their own CSA, and directly to couples looking for a relaxed wedding vibe. Clearwater, dancingtheland.com

Photo by RachaBella Photography

Allison DeRungs didn’t set out to own a flower farm. “What started as basic landscaping at home in Golden Valley turned into me growing over 75 kinds of dahlias,” she says. “Then I realized it could be a business.” She discovered other flower farms through social media, moved her family to Andover, and started growing a wild but curated collection of perennials and annuals. “Our flowers have a natural, garden-like, flowy feel,” she says. “Not every stem needs to be perfectly thought out.” Andover, flowerchildfarm.com

Krista Reynolds Photography

A small plot of peonies and woodies on a family farm turned into a full-fledged floral farm for Rachael and Jon Ackerman, who own the 10-acre Blue Sky Flower Farm. The farm is known for its dahlias and woody cuts, but the family also grows several peony varieties, unique perennials, sunflowers, and hydrangeas. Lakeville, blueskyflowerfarm.com