Shopping at Aesthetic Home

Tom Ellis and Scott Griesbach

When Scott Griesbach and his husband Tom Ellis saw the 1898 Victorian on Selby Avenue in St. Paul, they knew they had found the right home... for their new shop, Aesthetic Home.

Just beyond the front door, two living rooms are furnished with upholstered chairs and sofas paired with end tables, lighting, and art. The dining room’s built-in buffet displays vintage glasses, and the roomy remodeled kitchen holds dishes, locally made ceramics, and garden and tabletop items, which are all for sale.

An adjoining room serves as the design consultation area. (Rooms upstairs are used as office space for Ellis’s therapy practice.) “People like that we’ve got home goods displayed in an actual home,” Griesbach says. “It gives them a great sense of how things can and should look.”

The transformation from home to shop has been so seamless that the FedEx delivery person did a double-take after walking in the front door, Griesbach says. “He said, ‘Oh wait, this is a business, right?’”

541 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 612-202-6834, aesthetichomemn.com