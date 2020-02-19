Shoppe Local

× Expand Tray of succulents

With a lineup of over 30 vendors, the Garden + Home Shoppe is your one-stop shop in finding the perfect individualized touch for your garden and home. Think of it as your neighborhood garden store—dropped right in the middle of the show.

This dedicated shopping area at the Home + Garden Show is filled with cash-and-carry items specific to homes and gardens. Think bulbs, succulents, home décor, soaps, garden tools, and yard accessories.

If you’re looking to grow some veggies once some warmer weather rolls around, the Shoppe will feature Vegepod and its innovative raised garden beds.

For a bit of whimsy, find garden décor and fairy gardens by Amy Lea ‘n Me. And on the more practical side of things, Hold It Mate will be bringing plant-mounting rails, and EZ Swap Pots will sell its functional fabric pot (perfect for transplanting).

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society’s booth will be located near the front, says Lara Lau-Schommer, the MSHS community outreach manager. While there, lean into the experts for gardening advice—from the likes of the Hennepin County Master Gardeners—and bring your pollinator questions to members of the University of Minnesota Bee Squad. Don’t forget to pick up your bulbs to support one of the society’s biggest fundraisers of the year!